Luxury Time Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,262.55
|126.61
|2,92,475.86
|4,234.46
|0.05
|5,066.43
|434.92
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
971.95
|248.58
|44,028.79
|55.11
|0.05
|192.63
|41.18
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
768.2
|51.15
|26,963.82
|166.71
|1.04
|1,027.87
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
282.25
|15.74
|22,065.58
|531.78
|2.41
|15,185.12
|61.28
RRP Semiconductor Ltd
11,320.2
|0
|15,422.64
|-7.15
|0
|-6.82
|6.86
No Record Found
