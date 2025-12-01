No Record Found
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.87
0.87
0.87
0.87
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.38
9.35
7.68
5.98
Net Worth
12.25
10.22
8.55
6.85
Minority Interest
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
60.34
50.18
52.79
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
60.34
50.18
52.79
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.44
0.41
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,262.55
|126.61
|2,92,475.86
|4,234.46
|0.05
|5,066.43
|434.92
Premier Energies Ltd
PREMIERENE
971.95
|248.58
|44,028.79
|55.11
|0.05
|192.63
|41.18
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
768.2
|51.15
|26,963.82
|166.71
|1.04
|1,027.87
|78.38
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
282.25
|15.74
|22,065.58
|531.78
|2.41
|15,185.12
|61.28
RRP Semiconductor Ltd
11,320.2
|0
|15,422.64
|-7.15
|0
|-6.82
|6.86
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
713 Pearls Omaxe Building,
Tower 2 Nethaji Subhash Place,
Delhi - 110034
Tel: +91 011 4906 0989
Website: http://www.luxurytimeindia.com
Email: info@luxurytimeindia.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
