iifl-logo

Luxury Time Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

Luxury Time Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Luxury Time Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

01 Dec, 2025|10:55 PM
Sep-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.99%

Non-Promoter- 5.00%

Institutions: 5.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share PriceShare Price

Luxury Time Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.87

0.87

0.87

0.87

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.38

9.35

7.68

5.98

Net Worth

12.25

10.22

8.55

6.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

60.34

50.18

52.79

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

60.34

50.18

52.79

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.44

0.41

0.07

Luxury Time Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,262.55

126.612,92,475.864,234.460.055,066.43434.92

Premier Energies Ltd

PREMIERENE

971.95

248.5844,028.7955.110.05192.6341.18

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

768.2

51.1526,963.82166.711.041,027.8778.38

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

282.25

15.7422,065.58531.782.4115,185.1261.28

RRP Semiconductor Ltd

11,320.2

015,422.64-7.150-6.826.86

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Luxury Time Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

713 Pearls Omaxe Building,

Tower 2 Nethaji Subhash Place,

Delhi - 110034

Tel: +91 011 4906 0989

Website: http://www.luxurytimeindia.com

Email: info@luxurytimeindia.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Luxury Time Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Luxury Time Ltd share price today?

The Luxury Time Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Luxury Time Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Luxury Time Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Luxury Time Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Luxury Time Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Luxury Time Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Luxury Time Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Luxury Time Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 01 Dec ‘25

What is the CAGR of Luxury Time Ltd?

Luxury Time Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Luxury Time Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Luxury Time Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Luxury Time Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.