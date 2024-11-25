iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

145.2
(0.00%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.61

-1.13

-0.59

-0.47

Net Worth

-1.01

-0.53

0.01

0.13

Minority Interest

Debt

9.17

1.31

0.9

0.53

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

8.16

0.78

0.91

0.66

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.06

0.07

0.58

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0.54

0.54

0.54

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.77

0.12

0.26

-0.51

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.24

0.24

0.55

0.24

Debtor Days

-4,607.93

Other Current Assets

8.05

3.87

1.14

0.27

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.52

-3.99

-1.43

-1.02

Cash

0.34

0.06

0.04

0.05

Total Assets

8.16

0.78

0.91

0.66

Lynx Machinery : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.