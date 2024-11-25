Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.61
-1.13
-0.59
-0.47
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.53
0.01
0.13
Minority Interest
Debt
9.17
1.31
0.9
0.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
8.16
0.78
0.91
0.66
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.06
0.07
0.58
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0.54
0.54
0.54
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.77
0.12
0.26
-0.51
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.24
0.24
0.55
0.24
Debtor Days
-4,607.93
Other Current Assets
8.05
3.87
1.14
0.27
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.52
-3.99
-1.43
-1.02
Cash
0.34
0.06
0.04
0.05
Total Assets
8.16
0.78
0.91
0.66
