Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹145.2
Prev. Close₹145.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹145.2
Day's Low₹145.2
52 Week's High₹145.2
52 Week's Low₹103.1
Book Value₹3.7
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.61
-1.13
-0.59
-0.47
Net Worth
-1.01
-0.53
0.01
0.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
-0.01
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.1
-0.17
-0.2
-0.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.41
-0.37
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.25
-0.56
0.04
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-32.99
7.55
6.53
-7.9
EBIT growth
-2.01
21.33
-18.62
-15.59
Net profit growth
3.46
11.59
-15.39
-11.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
79.15
|0
|83,574.29
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.9
|46.77
|43,188.45
|473.06
|1.64
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
48.91
|305.69
|22,896.38
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
724.55
|34.55
|13,930.3
|131.94
|1.38
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.05
|34.28
|13,459.31
|85.96
|3.21
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Pradyumna Jajodia
Director
Padmanabh Jajodia
Executive Director & CFO
Devang Jajodia
Independent Director
Krishna Jaisingh Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Tejal Nirav Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd
Summary
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd (Formerly known as Lynx Machinery Limited) was incorporated in 1960. The Company is engaged in the business of warehousing.
Read More
The Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145.2 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is ₹14.89 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is 0 and 39.19 as of 25 Nov ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is ₹103.1 and ₹145.2 as of 25 Nov ‘24
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.48%, 3 Years at 74.98%, 1 Year at 46.59%, 6 Month at 21.46%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.