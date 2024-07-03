iifl-logo-icon 1
Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Share Price

145.2
(0.00%)
Nov 25, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open145.2
  • Day's High145.2
  • 52 Wk High145.2
  • Prev. Close145.2
  • Day's Low145.2
  • 52 Wk Low 103.1
  • Turnover (lac)0.02
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value3.7
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.89
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

145.2

Prev. Close

145.2

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

145.2

Day's Low

145.2

52 Week's High

145.2

52 Week's Low

103.1

Book Value

3.7

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

14.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

11 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Sep, 2024

arrow

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM

06 Jan, 2025|06:01 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.16%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.16%

Non-Promoter- 0.19%

Institutions: 0.19%

Non-Institutions: 31.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.61

-1.13

-0.59

-0.47

Net Worth

-1.01

-0.53

0.01

0.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

-0.01

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.1

-0.17

-0.2

-0.17

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.42

-0.41

-0.37

-0.44

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.01

-0.25

-0.56

0.04

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-32.99

7.55

6.53

-7.9

EBIT growth

-2.01

21.33

-18.62

-15.59

Net profit growth

3.46

11.59

-15.39

-11.83

No Record Found

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

79.15

083,574.29-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.9

46.7743,188.45473.061.64994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

48.91

305.6922,896.3873.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

724.55

34.5513,930.3131.941.381,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.05

34.2813,459.3185.963.21510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Pradyumna Jajodia

Director

Padmanabh Jajodia

Executive Director & CFO

Devang Jajodia

Independent Director

Krishna Jaisingh Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Tejal Nirav Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd

Summary

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd (Formerly known as Lynx Machinery Limited) was incorporated in 1960. The Company is engaged in the business of warehousing.
Company FAQs

What is the Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd share price today?

The Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹145.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is ₹14.89 Cr. as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is 0 and 39.19 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is ₹103.1 and ₹145.2 as of 25 Nov ‘24

What is the CAGR of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd?

Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.48%, 3 Years at 74.98%, 1 Year at 46.59%, 6 Month at 21.46%, 3 Month at 10.21% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.16 %
Institutions - 0.20 %
Public - 31.64 %

