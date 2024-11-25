Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.42
-0.41
-0.37
-0.44
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.01
-0.25
-0.56
0.04
Other operating items
Operating
-0.43
-0.67
-0.94
-0.41
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.32
Free cash flow
-0.43
-0.67
-0.94
-0.73
Equity raised
-0.08
0.72
1.27
1.97
Investing
-0.03
0
-0.14
0
Financing
0.66
0.13
0.52
0.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.1
0.17
0.7
1.75
