Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd Board Meeting

160.05
(4.99%)
Jan 15, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Lynx Machinery CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Quarterly Financials Results for the quarter ended 30 September 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting 14th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Revised Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14th November 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024)
Board Meeting4 Sep 20244 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 4th September 2024
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Recommendation of Appointment of Ms. Zankhana Bhansali as Independent Director at the ensuing Annual general Meeting
Board Meeting9 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended June 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the year ended March 31 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting25 Apr 202422 Apr 2024
LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation under Regulation 29(l)(d) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended of a meeting of the Board of Directors of Lynx Machinery and Commercials Limited. PL Capital Markts Pvt Ltd (Manager to the Open Offer) has submitted to BSE a copy of Public Announcement under Regulation 3(1) read with Regulation 13(2), (14) and 15(1) of the Securities and Exhange Board of India (SAST) Regulations 2011, as amended, for the attention of Equity Shareholdersl of Lynx Machinery & Commercials Ltd. Outcome of Board Meeting and Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/04/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jan 20249 Jan 2024
LYNX MACHINERY & COMMERCIALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to consider Un-Audited Financial Results for the 3rd c1uarter ended 31 December 2023

