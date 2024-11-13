iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Board Meeting

28.27
(1.98%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Lyons Corporate CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20242 Nov 2024
LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202418 May 2024
LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 for consideration and approval of the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter ended and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2023 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, 12th February 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results together with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. The Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Lyons Corporate: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Lyons Corporate Market Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.