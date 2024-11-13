Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 2 Nov 2024

LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 18 May 2024

LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 for consideration and approval of the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter ended and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024