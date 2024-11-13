|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|2 Nov 2024
|LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30th September 2024. Financial Results for the quarter and six months ended 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th August 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Consideration and approval of unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 for consideration and approval of the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31-03-2024. Audited Financial Results for quarter ended and year ended 31-03-2024 Audited results for quarter and year ended 31-03-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|LYONS CORPORATE MARKET LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 12th February 2023 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held on Monday, 12th February 2024 have approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015. A copy of the Unaudited Financial Results together with Auditors Limited Review Report for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 are enclosed herewith. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 3:30 p.m. and concluded at 4:30 p.m. The Board approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
