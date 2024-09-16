iifl-logo-icon 1
Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Share Price

26.65
(1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:18:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.65
  • Day's High26.65
  • 52 Wk High26.13
  • Prev. Close26.13
  • Day's Low26.65
  • 52 Wk Low 4.87
  • Turnover (lac)0.01
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.88
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)12.47
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

26.65

Prev. Close

26.13

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

26.65

Day's Low

26.65

52 Week's High

26.13

52 Week's Low

4.87

Book Value

11.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

12.47

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

2 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:34 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.17%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.17%

Non-Promoter- 47.82%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.82%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.68

4.68

4.68

4.68

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.33

2.62

3.02

2.97

Net Worth

6.01

7.3

7.7

7.65

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.02

0.27

-1

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2014Mar-2013

Gross Sales

0.15

0.15

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.15

0.15

Other Operating Income

0.02

0.03

Other Income

0

0

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Lyons Corporate Market Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Madhumita Tapader

Managing Director

Suvabrata De

Additional Director

Raj Kumar Jaluka

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lyons Corporate Market Ltd

Summary

Lyons Corporate Market Limited was registered on January 18, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and is engaged in the business of providing Loans and dealing Investment in Shares and Securities.
Company FAQs

What is the Lyons Corporate Market Ltd share price today?

The Lyons Corporate Market Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.65 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is ₹12.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lyons Corporate Market Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is ₹4.87 and ₹26.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd?

Lyons Corporate Market Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 436.55%, 3 Month at 238.91% and 1 Month at 24.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.17 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.83 %

