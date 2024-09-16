Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹26.65
Prev. Close₹26.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹26.65
Day's Low₹26.65
52 Week's High₹26.13
52 Week's Low₹4.87
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)12.47
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.68
4.68
4.68
4.68
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.33
2.62
3.02
2.97
Net Worth
6.01
7.3
7.7
7.65
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.02
0.27
-1
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Gross Sales
0.15
0.15
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.15
0.15
Other Operating Income
0.02
0.03
Other Income
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Madhumita Tapader
Managing Director
Suvabrata De
Additional Director
Raj Kumar Jaluka
Reports by Lyons Corporate Market Ltd
Summary
Lyons Corporate Market Limited was registered on January 18, 1994. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) registered with Reserve Bank of India (the RBI) and is engaged in the business of providing Loans and dealing Investment in Shares and Securities.
The Lyons Corporate Market Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹26.65 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is ₹12.47 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is 0 and 2.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lyons Corporate Market Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lyons Corporate Market Ltd is ₹4.87 and ₹26.13 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lyons Corporate Market Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 436.55%, 3 Month at 238.91% and 1 Month at 24.07%.
