Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Management Discussions

a) Industrial Structure and Developments

The Company operates in the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) segment of Industry and is registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Its activities are limited within India and are mainly engaged in the business of providing Loans and making Investment in Shares and Securities. The performance and business strategy are dependent on the Economic environment and policies of the Government of India and Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

b) Opportunities

Government has announced a number of policy measures to achieve the projected GDP growth in 2019-20. This includes, approval for large infrastructure projects, addressing challenges of mining and power sectors, increasing foreign investment limits in Insurance and Pension, Asset Reconstruction Companies, E-commerce, Stock Exchanges, Food Processing, Ports, etc. Growth in agricultural sector output and expectations of good monsoon will drive demand from rural areas. In view of the aforesaid initiatives of the Government, NBFCs can also look for growth in lending activities. The scope of investment will increase in coming years.

c) Threats

Growth of the Companys asset book, quality of assets and ability to raise funds depend significantly on the economy. Unfavourable events in the Indian economy can affect consumer sentiment and in turn impact consumer decision to purchase financial products. Competition from a broad range of financial service providers, unstable political environment and changes in Government policies/regulatory framework could impact the Companys operations.

d) Segment-wise Performance

Based on the synergies, risks and return associated with the business operations and in terms of Accounting Standard 17, the Company is engaged in a single reportable segment of Non-Banking Financial Company during the year and hence treated as single reportable segment as per AS 17.

e) Industry Outlook

The Company continues to concentrate on finance and investment activities. Each financial intermediary will have to find its niche in order to add value to consumers. The Company is cautiously optimistic in its outlook for the year 2019-20.

f) Risks and Concerns

The performance of the Company is closely linked with the overall performance of the Indian Economy, Financial and Capital Markets. The future success of the Company depends on its ability to anticipate volatility in Capital and Financial Markets and minimise related risks through prudent investing decisions. Hence, the Management regularly monitors the changing Economic and Market conditions in order to take timely and prudent business decisions. Any slowdown in the Indian economy or volatility in the Financial and/or Capital markets could adversely affect the performance of the Company.

g) Internal Control system and their adequacy

The Company has a proper and adequate system of internal controls to ensure that all activities are monitored and controlled against any unauthorized use or disposition of assets and that the transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

The Company ensures adherence to all internal control policies and procedures as well as compliance with all regulatory guidelines.

The Audit Committee periodically reviews Policies and adequacy of internal controls.

h) Human Resource Development/Industrial Relation

The Company considers its human resource as the most valuable ingredient of the functioning of the Company and utmost endeavor is made to maintain good relation with the employees at all levels.