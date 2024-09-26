AGM 26/09/2024 Proceedings of the 31st Annual General Meeting of the members of the company held through video conferencing and other audio visual means on Thursday, 26th September 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Voting Results & Scrutinizers Report for the AGM held on 26th September 2024 through video conferencing and other audio visual means. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)