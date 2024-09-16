Lyons Corporate Market Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2014
|Jun-2014
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sept-2013
Gross Sales
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.03
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.04
0.04
0.06
0.03
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0.03
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
0.04
0.04
0.09
0.03
0.03
Total Expenditure
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.02
0.01
PBIDT
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.02
0.02
0.04
0.01
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.01
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.05
0.03
0.04
0.02
0.04
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
4.78
Public Shareholding (Number)
22,39,500
22,39,500
22,39,500
22,39,500
22,39,500
Public Shareholding (%)
47.87
47.87
47.87
47.87
47.87
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
24,38,500
24,38,500
24,38,500
24,38,500
24,38,500
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
52.13
52.13
52.13
52.13
52.13
PBIDTM(%)
50
50
66.66
33.33
66.66
PBDTM(%)
50
50
66.66
33.33
66.66
PATM(%)
50
50
33.33
33.33
66.66
