M P K Steels I Ltd Peer Comparison - Competitive Analysis

Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,149.3
|36.66
|2,81,056.02
|2,178
|0.3
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
172.7
|14.55
|2,15,590.51
|3,523.25
|2.08
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,051.4
|22.21
|1,07,252.06
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
797.45
|24.81
|65,691.51
|641.64
|0.38
|10,340.51
|196.61
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
136.35
|19.88
|56,319.71
|685.48
|1.17
|25,921.46
|134.74
