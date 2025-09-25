No Record Found
Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
6.92
3.46
3.46
1.46
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.31
14.72
11.61
9.8
Net Worth
24.23
18.18
15.07
11.26
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
1,149.3
|36.66
|2,81,056.02
|2,178
|0.3
|30,727
|326.23
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
172.7
|14.55
|2,15,590.51
|3,523.25
|2.08
|30,599.1
|128
Jindal Steel Ltd
JINDALSTEL
1,051.4
|22.21
|1,07,252.06
|1,623.9
|0.19
|12,420.42
|487.83
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
797.45
|24.81
|65,691.51
|641.64
|0.38
|10,340.51
|196.61
Steel Authority of India Ltd
SAIL
136.35
|19.88
|56,319.71
|685.48
|1.17
|25,921.46
|134.74
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman/ED & CEO
Suresh Kumar Sharma
Managing Director & CFO
Manoj Upadhyay
Non Executive Director
NIDHI UPADHYAY
Independent Director
GYAN PRAKASH TONGIA
Independent Director
Mangal Morwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priyanka Jain. Ms
House No.87 Rajgarh Road,
Silpukhuri Kamrup GMC,
Assam - 781003
Tel: +91 86960 00318
Website: http://www.mpksteels.com
Email: info@mpksteels.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by M P K Steels I Ltd
