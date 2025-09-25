iifl-logo

M P K Steels I Ltd Share Price Live

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Record Found

Loading...

M P K Steels I Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

M P K Steels I Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

25 Sep, 2025|03:31 PM
Jul-2025Mar-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 97.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 97.81%

Non-Promoter- 2.18%

Institutions: 2.18%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

M P K Steels I Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

6.92

3.46

3.46

1.46

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.31

14.72

11.61

9.8

Net Worth

24.23

18.18

15.07

11.26

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

M P K Steels I Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

1,149.3

36.662,81,056.022,1780.330,727326.23

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

172.7

14.552,15,590.513,523.252.0830,599.1128

Jindal Steel Ltd

JINDALSTEL

1,051.4

22.211,07,252.061,623.90.1912,420.42487.83

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

797.45

24.8165,691.51641.640.3810,340.51196.61

Steel Authority of India Ltd

SAIL

136.35

19.8856,319.71685.481.1725,921.46134.74

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT M P K Steels I Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Suresh Kumar Sharma

Managing Director & CFO

Manoj Upadhyay

Non Executive Director

NIDHI UPADHYAY

Independent Director

GYAN PRAKASH TONGIA

Independent Director

Mangal Morwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priyanka Jain. Ms

Registered Office

House No.87 Rajgarh Road,

Silpukhuri Kamrup GMC,

Assam - 781003

Tel: +91 86960 00318

Website: http://www.mpksteels.com

Email: info@mpksteels.com

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by M P K Steels I Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the M P K Steels I Ltd share price today?

The M P K Steels I Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of M P K Steels I Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of M P K Steels I Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of M P K Steels I Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of M P K Steels I Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of M P K Steels I Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a M P K Steels I Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of M P K Steels I Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 25 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of M P K Steels I Ltd?

M P K Steels I Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of M P K Steels I Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of M P K Steels I Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR M P K Steels I Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.