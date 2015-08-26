Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.69
15.69
15.69
15.69
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-15.02
-16.04
-16.02
-15.95
Net Worth
0.67
-0.35
-0.33
-0.26
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.67
-0.35
-0.33
-0.26
Fixed Assets
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.67
-0.36
-0.36
-0.3
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.93
0.91
1.2
1.33
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.01
0.02
0.01
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-1.27
-1.29
-1.25
-1.35
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
0
0
-0.32
-0.29
Cash
0
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
0.67
-0.34
-0.33
-0.27
No Record Found
