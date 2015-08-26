Maa Jagdambe Tradelinks Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.11
-1.42
0
0.21
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Tax paid
0
-0.2
0
-0.07
Working capital
-0.12
-2.97
-0.19
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-0.24
-4.59
-0.19
0.23
Capital expenditure
0
-0.03
0
0.04
Free cash flow
-0.24
-4.62
-0.19
0.27
Equity raised
-31.66
-27.47
-26.34
-26.41
Investing
0
-0.01
0
0
Financing
0
0.43
0.87
0.9
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-31.9
-31.68
-25.66
-25.23
