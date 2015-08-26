Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0.16
0
77.26
yoy growth (%)
-100
0
-100
233.22
Raw materials
0
-0.25
0
-76.35
As % of sales
0
155.99
0
98.82
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.15
0
-0.21
As % of sales
0
95.22
0
0.28
Other costs
-0.01
-1.17
0
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
718.58
0
0.62
Operating profit
-0.11
-1.41
0
0.2
OPM
0
-869.79
0
0.27
Depreciation
0
0
0
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0.03
Profit before tax
-0.11
-1.42
0
0.21
Taxes
0
-0.2
0
-0.07
Tax rate
0
14.25
0
-36.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-1.62
0
0.13
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-1.62
0
0.13
yoy growth (%)
-92.68
0
-100
6.55
NPM
0
-995.51
0
0.17
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.