Maars Software International Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
148.98
147.68
147.68
Preference Capital
3.54
3.54
3.54
Reserves
-10.27
2.07
18.25
Net Worth
142.25
153.29
169.47
Minority Interest
Debt
75.3
34.52
25.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.37
2.37
2.93
Total Liabilities
219.92
190.18
198.23
Fixed Assets
35.57
35.86
38.38
Intangible Assets
Investments
73.07
56.07
27.58
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
111.19
98.2
132.22
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
21.06
21
20.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
124.56
106.81
130.37
Sundry Creditors
-0.63
-0.63
-12.72
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-33.8
-28.98
-6.21
Cash
0.09
0.05
0.05
Total Assets
219.92
190.18
198.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.