Maars Software International Ltd Share Price

0.26
(-3.70%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Maars Software International Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

0.26

Prev. Close

0.27

Turnover(Lac.)

0.14

Day's High

0.26

Day's Low

0.26

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

8.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3.87

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maars Software International Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Maars Software International Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Maars Software International Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:29 AM
Mar-2013Dec-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.05%

Non-Promoter- 22.49%

Institutions: 22.48%

Non-Institutions: 77.45%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maars Software International Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2011Jun-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

148.98

147.68

147.68

Preference Capital

3.54

3.54

3.54

Reserves

-10.27

2.07

18.25

Net Worth

142.25

153.29

169.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

0

13.76

22.19

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

13.76

22.19

Other Operating Income

0

0.1

0

Other Income

0.18

1.2

8.77

View Annually Results

Maars Software International Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Maars Software International Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

RAMESH SHANKAR JOSHI

Director

SHIVRAM MOTILAL MEENA

Director

JAYASHREE VILAS GANGURDE

Company Secretary

SANHITA DEY NARAYAN

Additional Director

TEJENDRASINGH DULESINGH RAOL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maars Software International Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Aug.95 as a public limited company by T Varadarajan and R Rajagopalan, Maars Software International is an information technology company engaged in system integration and turn-key solutions for manufacturing industries.The company is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art computer facility at Madras to carry out its activities with a capital outlay of Rs 5.50 cr. It proposes to equip its facility with a HP9000 mini computer with 50 nodes and specialised software for the development of customised applications essential for manufacturing sectors. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.During 96, it entered into an MOU with Cooks Systems Inc, at TN, USA towards joint execution of various projects in USA. The company is in stage of securing ISO 9000 certification in the areas of Design and Developement of software projects and products. The company became the first E - Business ATP for IBM in 1998.The company has set up Maars Software International Ltd, UK a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999.
