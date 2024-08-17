Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorIT - Software
Open₹0.26
Prev. Close₹0.27
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.14
Day's High₹0.26
Day's Low₹0.26
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹8.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.87
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2011
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
148.98
147.68
147.68
Preference Capital
3.54
3.54
3.54
Reserves
-10.27
2.07
18.25
Net Worth
142.25
153.29
169.47
Minority Interest
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
0
13.76
22.19
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
13.76
22.19
Other Operating Income
0
0.1
0
Other Income
0.18
1.2
8.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
RAMESH SHANKAR JOSHI
Director
SHIVRAM MOTILAL MEENA
Director
JAYASHREE VILAS GANGURDE
Company Secretary
SANHITA DEY NARAYAN
Additional Director
TEJENDRASINGH DULESINGH RAOL
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maars Software International Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Aug.95 as a public limited company by T Varadarajan and R Rajagopalan, Maars Software International is an information technology company engaged in system integration and turn-key solutions for manufacturing industries.The company is in the process of setting up a state-of-the-art computer facility at Madras to carry out its activities with a capital outlay of Rs 5.50 cr. It proposes to equip its facility with a HP9000 mini computer with 50 nodes and specialised software for the development of customised applications essential for manufacturing sectors. It came out with a public issue in Jan.96 to part-finance the project.During 96, it entered into an MOU with Cooks Systems Inc, at TN, USA towards joint execution of various projects in USA. The company is in stage of securing ISO 9000 certification in the areas of Design and Developement of software projects and products. The company became the first E - Business ATP for IBM in 1998.The company has set up Maars Software International Ltd, UK a wholly owned subsidiary in 1999.
