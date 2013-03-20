Maars Software International Ltd Management Discussions

Maars Software International Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MAARS SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
Economic Scenario:
The country which was termed underdeveloped till a few decades back has
shown the world its great potential. Moving along slowly with accurately
measured footsteps India is surely trading on. The recent all round growth
and development has made people across the globe realize the importance of
India as a powerful economy. The economic scenario in India has been pretty
stable over the last 3 years. Despite the economic downturn three years
back the Indian economy has managed to remain stable. Indias GDP growth in
2010-2011 has not been phenomenal but is certainly encouraging and forced
other powerful economies to take notice of it. The country today, despite
all odds is showing signs of health, wealth and vigor.
* Overview:
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, guidelines issued by Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) in India. Our Management accepts responsibility for the
integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for
various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments
relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and
reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and
fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present
our state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year.
* Industry Structure and Developments:
Changing economic and business conditions and rapid technological
innovation are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that
is driving corporations to transform their operations. Consumers of
products and services are increasingly demanding accelerated delivery times
and lower prices. Companies are focusing on their core competencies and are
using outsourced technology service providers to adequately address these
needs. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming them. There is an increasing need for highly skilled
technology professionals in the markets in which we operate. At the same
time, corporations are reluctant to expand their internal IT departments
and increase costs. These factors have increased corporations reliance on
their outsourced technology service providers and are expected to continue
to drive future growth for outsourced technology services.
Technology, especially information technology has transformed business by
creating productivity gains and new business models in the last decades.
This has resulted in the increased importance of IT to the success of
companies worldwide. Changing economic and business conditions, rapid
technological innovation, proliferation of the internet and globalization
are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving
corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Customers are
increasingly demanding improved products and services with accelerated
delivery times and at lower prices. To adequately address these needs,
corporations are focusing on their core competencies and are using
outsourced technology service providers to help improve productivity
develop new products, conduct research and development activities, reduce
business risk, and manage operations more effectively.
The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming them. The ability to design, develop, implement, and maintain
advanced technology platforms and solutions to address business and
customer needs has become a competitive advantage and a priority for
corporations worldwide. Concurrently, the prevalence of multiple technology
platforms and a greater emphasis on network security and redundancy have
increased the complexity and cost of IT systems, and have resulted in
greater technology related risks. The need for more dynamic technology
solutions and the increased complexity, cost and risk associated with these
platforms have created a growing need for specialists with experience in
leveraging technology to help drive business strategy.
* Opportunities and Threats:
Opportunities:
India, in the recent years, is witnessing higher investments in
infrastructure activities, so the atmosphere for the IT Industry is
expected to be more conducive in the time to come.
There is an increasing need for highly skilled technology professionals in
the market in which we operate. At the same time, corporations are
reluctant to expand their internal IT department and increase costs. These
factors have increased Corporations reliance on their outsourced technology
service providers and are expected to continue driving future growth for
outsourced technology services.
India is fast developing as a IT Hub and the premier destination for
offshore technology services. According to NASSCOMs strategic review 2007,
the Indian IT-BPO sector would achieve USD 60billion in export revenue by
FY 2010 we believe that our robust quality process and our access to
skilled talent base at lower cost of providing services places us in a
unique position to take advantage of the trend towards outsourcing IT
Services.
There is a significant amount of competitions from Indian and Foreign
Companies operating in the similar segment.
Intense competition for the limited quality talent and skilled professional
required to perform the services we offer is a significant threat, looking
ahead.
These risks are broadly country risks. At an organizational level we have
well-defined contingency plans to address the unforeseen events and
minimize their impact on the services delivered.
* Outlook:
The Global IT Industry is expected to grow at a rapid rate for next coming
years. The offshore spending of the IT Industry itself is expected to grow
at a rapid rate for example In the Countries Like Middle East, where IT
investments hitherto were in the nascent stage, have increasingly stepped
up their spend on harnessing higher automation and digitization. Not only
this ITES/BPO is expected to grow at a much higher rate. The ITES/ BPO is
expected to give rise to maximum off shoring opportunities in the near
future.
Risk and Concerns:
Besides increasing the client base, the Company needs to retain its current
clients by providing timely quality services. The Company must look for
emerging business opportunity in the growing demand for IT professionals
across industries.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
The Company has in place the internal control systems and procedures
commensurate with the size and nature of its business. These procedures are
designed to ensure that:
All assets and resources are used efficiently and are adequately protected.
All internal policies and statutory guidelines are complied with. There is
accuracy of financial reports and management information.
Audit Committee has been entrusted with detailed terms of reference to
review and look into proper recording of transactions and preparations of
financial statement. One of the important functions of the Audit Committee
is to review the adequacy of internal control systems and compliance
thereof.
* Human Resource Development:
The Companys progress is largely attributed to the wholehearted support
from its manpower. The technical team were constantly challenged for
quality performance and expected to work with an entrepreneurial spirit on
the project.
