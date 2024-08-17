iifl-logo-icon 1
Maars Software International Ltd Quarterly Results

0.26
(-3.70%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2012Sept-2012Jun-2012Mar-2012Dec-2011

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0.18

0

Total Income

0

0

0

0.18

0

Total Expenditure

0.02

0.01

0.04

0.95

0.05

PBIDT

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

-0.77

-0.05

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-0.02

-0.01

-0.04

-0.77

-0.05

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.09

0.3

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.12

-0.11

-0.13

-1.07

-0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.12

-0.11

-0.13

-1.07

-0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.12

-0.11

-0.13

-1.07

-0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

-0.01

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

148.98

148.98

148.98

148.98

148.98

Public Shareholding (Number)

14,89,80,192

14,89,80,192

0

14,89,80,192

14,89,80,192

Public Shareholding (%)

100

100

0

100

100

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

0

