Maars Software International Ltd Share Price directors Report
MAARS SOFTWARE INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
DIRECTORS REPORT
Dear Members,
Your Directors are pleased to present the Fifteenth Annual Report together
with the Audited Accounts for the period ended 31st March, 2011 (July the
March) and also in highlighting the performance of the Company in th
previous year along with the scope of the profit generating capacity of th
Company in the years to come.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:
2010-2011 2009-2010
(1st July, 10 to (1st April, 09 to
31st March 11) 30th june 10)
Profit Before Interest, (11,17,84,296) (11,75,35,225)
Depreciation and Tax
Less: Interest & other - -
finance costs
Depreciation and Amortization 30,59,499 2,54,93,542
Profit/(Loss) Before Tax (11,48,43,797) (14,30,28,767)
Less: Provision for Taxes 1,12,213 (54,62,140)
(Current, Deferred & FBT)
Profit/(Loss) After Tax (11,49,56,010) (13,75,66,627)
Less: Previous Period - -
Adjustments
Less: Appropriations - -
Proposed final dividend- - -
Equity Shares
Preference share - -
Tax on Dividend - -
Balance Carried Forward (11,49,56,010) (13,75,66,627)
* TURNOVER AND PROFITS:
During the year under review, due to the increase in competition in the IT
Sector and the effects of the global meltdown in the previous year, the
company has incurred a loss before tax of Rs. 11,48,43,797/- and the loss
before providing depreciation and amortization was Rs. 11,17,84,296/- but
Net Loss after Tax amounted to Rs. 11,49,56010/-.
* OVERALL PERFORMANCE:
The company in the year under consideration has survived the competition
and managed to maintain and perform its business activities. The Company
has consolidated its business activities in order to remove those which
were having a negative impact on the Turnover of the Company. The companys
portfolio of activities includes those activities wherein Company has
emerged as a competitive organization and wherein Company can integrate its
Business.
During the Financial Year under consideration i.e. 2010-2011, the Company
has incurred a loss before tax of Rs. 11,48,43,797/-
* DIVIDEND:
In view of the loss suffered by your Company during the year, Directors
show their inability to recommend any dividend during the year.
* FUTURE OUTLOOK:
The future for Indian information technology sectors is growing due to the
advancement in the technology and growing demand of from the service
sectors for the provision of the better IT services. The IT sectors have
had a history of outperforming the growth target perceived by various
authorities. During the year under review the IT Sector has just been
coming out of the economic crisis and the deficit suffered by the Financial
Markets in the previous year. The financial markets influence the business
cycle indirectly impacting the non-financial sectors, domestic and
commercial consumptions of the goods and services. However even though
there was a financial deficit your Company maintained its activities and
has on the basis of the current experience planned its future activities.
* SUBSIDIARIES:
The Company has three wholly owned subsidiaries namely M/s Maars Infratech
Private Limited, Maars Software International Limited FZLLC-Dubai and Hi-
tech Software Services INC- USA to manage the business of The details on
these subsidiaries are outlined in the Management Discussion and Analysis
Section appended to this Report.
* CONSOLIDATED FINANCIALS:
The Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31st March
2011 are annexed to this report. Further, the reports and standalone
audited financial statements of subsidiary company viz. M/s Maars Infratech
Private Limited , Maars Software International Limited FZLLC- Dubai and Hi-
tech Software Services INC- USA is annexed to this report along with
statement pursuant to Section 212 (1) (e) also forms part of this Annual
Report.
* CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:
Pursuant to Clause 49 of the listing agreement with the Stock Exchange, the
Corporate Governance Report along with Certificate by the Practicing
Company Secretary on its compliance, Management Discussion and Analysis
Report forms a part of this Annual Report.
* DIRECTORS:
3/4 Retiring Directors by Rotation:
In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 and Articles
of Association of the Company, Mr. Harshavardhan Singh Rathore, Director of
the Company retires by rotation, and being eligible offers himself for
reappointment. Appropriate resolutions for re-appointment of aforesaid
director are being moved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Brief
resume of retiring directors are given in the notice of Annual General
Meeting.
3/4 Additional Directors:
In accordance with Section 260 of the Companies Act 1956 and Articles of
Association of the Company, Mr. Prem Kumar Mysore was appointed as
Additional Director w.e.f. 02nd June 2011.
Mr. Prem Kumar Mysore holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual
General Meeting. The Company has received a notice from one of the Member
signifying his/her intention to propose the appointment of Mr. Prem Kumar
Mysore as Director of the Company and appropriate resolutions for his
appointment are being moved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
In accordance with Section 260 of the Companies Act 1956 and Articles of
Association of the Company, Mr. Sunil Soni was appointed as Additional
Director w.e.f. 01st August 2011.
Mr. Sunil Soni Mysore holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual
General Meeting. The Company has received a notice from one of the Member
signifying his / her intention to propose the appointment of Mr. Sunil Soni
as Director of the Company and appropriate resolutions for his appointment
are being moved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
3/4 Independent Directors:
In accordance with Section 260 of the Companies Act 1956 and Articles of
Association of the Company, Mr. Prem Kumar Mysore and Mr. Sunil Soni were
appointed as Additional Director on 2nd June 2011 and 1st August 2011
respectively.
Both of the Directors holds office up to the date of the ensuing Annual
General Meeting. The Company has received a notice from one of the Member
signifying his/her intention to propose the appointment of both the
directors as Director of the Company and appropriate resolutions for his
appointment are being moved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.
Both the directors were designated as the Independent Director of the
Company w.e.f 2nd June 2011 and 1st August 2011 respectively. The said
Terms and conditions are subject to Members approval and the same is sought
to be ratified from the members of the Company in this said Annual General
Meeting.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies Act,
1956 with respect to Directors Responsibilities Statement, the Directors of
the company hereby state and confirm that:
(1) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting
standards have been followed:
(2) They have selected such accounting policies and applied them
consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company as at 31st March 2011 and of the profits of the Company for the
year ended on that date;
(3) They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act
for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting
fraud and other irregularities;
(4) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS:
The Company has not accepted any deposits from public in accordance with
Section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:
Information of the employees of the category specified in Section 217 (2A)
of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies (Particulars of
Employees) Rules, 1975 is contained in Annexure-A appended to this report.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY AND TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION:
Considering nature of activities carried on by the Company and the list of
industries included in the Companies (Disclosure of Particulars in the
report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988, the consumption of the
Energy by the company has been to the minimal level and your company has
taken all the steps necessary to conserve the energy as and where required.
FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO:
(Amount in Rupees)
Foreign Exchange Earnings NIL
Foreign Exchange Outgo NIL
* AUDITORS:
It is proposed to re-appoint the retiring auditors M/s. Daiya, Tiwari &
Soni, Chartered Accountants, as the Statutory Auditors of the Company. The
Company has received letters from them to the effect that their
appointment, if made, would be within the prescribed limits under Section
224(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956 and they are not disqualified for such
appointment within the meaning of Section 226 of the said Act.
The notes on Accounts referred to in the Auditors Report are self
explanatory and therefore does not call for any further comments.
* INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM:
The Company has in place appropriate internal control systems, commensurate
with its size and nature of operations.
* ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation and sincere
gratitude to the various Departments of the Central and State Government,
Companys Bankers, clients, media and business constituents for their
valuable assistance and support. The Directors also acknowledge the
continued support received from investors and shareholders and the
confidence reposed by them. The Directors place on record their
appreciation for the sincere and dedicated services rendered by all the
employees of the Company.
For and on behalf of the Board of Directors
Director Director
Ms. Sanhita Dey
(Company Secretary)
Date : 8th September, 2011
Place: Chennai
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS:
Economic Scenario:
The country which was termed underdeveloped till a few decades back has
shown the world its great potential. Moving along slowly with accurately
measured footsteps India is surely trading on. The recent all round growth
and development has made people across the globe realize the importance of
India as a powerful economy. The economic scenario in India has been pretty
stable over the last 3 years. Despite the economic downturn three years
back the Indian economy has managed to remain stable. Indias GDP growth in
2010-2011 has not been phenomenal but is certainly encouraging and forced
other powerful economies to take notice of it. The country today, despite
all odds is showing signs of health, wealth and vigor.
* Overview:
The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the
requirements of the Companies Act, 1956, guidelines issued by Securities
and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and Generally Accepted Accounting
Principles (GAAP) in India. Our Management accepts responsibility for the
integrity and objectivity of these financial statements, as well as for
various estimates and judgments used therein. The estimates and judgments
relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and
reasonable basis, so that the financial statements reflect in a true and
fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present
our state of affairs, profits and cash flows for the year.
* Industry Structure and Developments:
Changing economic and business conditions and rapid technological
innovation are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that
is driving corporations to transform their operations. Consumers of
products and services are increasingly demanding accelerated delivery times
and lower prices. Companies are focusing on their core competencies and are
using outsourced technology service providers to adequately address these
needs. The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming them. There is an increasing need for highly skilled
technology professionals in the markets in which we operate. At the same
time, corporations are reluctant to expand their internal IT departments
and increase costs. These factors have increased corporations reliance on
their outsourced technology service providers and are expected to continue
to drive future growth for outsourced technology services.
Technology, especially information technology has transformed business by
creating productivity gains and new business models in the last decades.
This has resulted in the increased importance of IT to the success of
companies worldwide. Changing economic and business conditions, rapid
technological innovation, proliferation of the internet and globalization
are creating an increasingly competitive market environment that is driving
corporations to transform the manner in which they operate. Customers are
increasingly demanding improved products and services with accelerated
delivery times and at lower prices. To adequately address these needs,
corporations are focusing on their core competencies and are using
outsourced technology service providers to help improve productivity
develop new products, conduct research and development activities, reduce
business risk, and manage operations more effectively.
The role of technology has evolved from supporting corporations to
transforming them. The ability to design, develop, implement, and maintain
advanced technology platforms and solutions to address business and
customer needs has become a competitive advantage and a priority for
corporations worldwide. Concurrently, the prevalence of multiple technology
platforms and a greater emphasis on network security and redundancy have
increased the complexity and cost of IT systems, and have resulted in
greater technology related risks. The need for more dynamic technology
solutions and the increased complexity, cost and risk associated with these
platforms have created a growing need for specialists with experience in
leveraging technology to help drive business strategy.
* Opportunities and Threats:
Opportunities:
India, in the recent years, is witnessing higher investments in
infrastructure activities, so the atmosphere for the IT Industry is
expected to be more conducive in the time to come.
There is an increasing need for highly skilled technology professionals in
the market in which we operate. At the same time, corporations are
reluctant to expand their internal IT department and increase costs. These
factors have increased Corporations reliance on their outsourced technology
service providers and are expected to continue driving future growth for
outsourced technology services.
India is fast developing as a IT Hub and the premier destination for
offshore technology services. According to NASSCOMs strategic review 2007,
the Indian IT-BPO sector would achieve USD 60billion in export revenue by
FY 2010 we believe that our robust quality process and our access to
skilled talent base at lower cost of providing services places us in a
unique position to take advantage of the trend towards outsourcing IT
Services.
There is a significant amount of competitions from Indian and Foreign
Companies operating in the similar segment.
Intense competition for the limited quality talent and skilled professional
required to perform the services we offer is a significant threat, looking
ahead.
These risks are broadly country risks. At an organizational level we have
well-defined contingency plans to address the unforeseen events and
minimize their impact on the services delivered.
* Outlook:
The Global IT Industry is expected to grow at a rapid rate for next coming
years. The offshore spending of the IT Industry itself is expected to grow
at a rapid rate for example In the Countries Like Middle East, where IT
investments hitherto were in the nascent stage, have increasingly stepped
up their spend on harnessing higher automation and digitization. Not only
this ITES/ BPO is expected to grow at a much higher rate. The ITES/ BPO is
expected to give rise to maximum off shoring opportunities in the near
future.
Risk and Concerns:
Besides increasing the client base, the Company needs to retain its current
clients by providing timely quality services. The Company must look for
emerging business opportunity in the growing demand for IT professionals
across industries.
Internal Control Systems and their adequacy:
The Company has in place the internal control systems and procedures
commensurate with the size and nature of its business. These procedures are
designed to ensure that:
All assets and resources are used efficiently and are adequately protected.
All internal policies and statutory guidelines are complied with. There is
accuracy of financial reports and management information.
Audit Committee has been entrusted with detailed terms of reference to
review and look into proper recording of transactions and preparations of
financial statement. One of the important functions of the Audit Committee
is to review the adequacy of internal control systems and compliance
thereof.
* Human Resource Development:
The Companys progress is largely attributed to the wholehearted support
from its manpower. The technical team were constantly challenged for
quality performance and expected to work with an entrepreneurial spirit on
the project.
For and on behalf of the Board
Chairman & Managing Director
Ms. Sanhita Dey
(Company Secretary)
Date : 8th September 2011
Place: Chennai