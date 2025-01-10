iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mafia Trends Ltd Balance Sheet

22.86
(-4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mafia Trends Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

0.7

0.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

2.81

2.74

1.67

Net Worth

7.57

7.24

3.44

2.29

Minority Interest

Debt

1.71

1.95

2.12

2.63

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.28

9.19

5.56

4.92

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.04

0.03

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.01

Networking Capital

6.61

7.37

4.81

4.83

Inventories

9.48

8.61

7.54

5.06

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.17

0.18

0.33

0.92

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

2.58

3.36

2

1.94

Sundry Creditors

-4.83

-4.2

-4.56

-2.87

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.79

-0.58

-0.5

-0.22

Cash

2.66

1.79

0.73

0.05

Total Assets

9.3

9.2

5.57

4.92

Mafia Trends : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mafia Trends Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.