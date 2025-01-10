Mafia Trends Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
0.7
0.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
2.81
2.74
1.67
Net Worth
7.57
7.24
3.44
2.29
Minority Interest
Debt
1.71
1.95
2.12
2.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
9.28
9.19
5.56
4.92
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.04
0.03
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.01
Networking Capital
6.61
7.37
4.81
4.83
Inventories
9.48
8.61
7.54
5.06
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.17
0.18
0.33
0.92
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
2.58
3.36
2
1.94
Sundry Creditors
-4.83
-4.2
-4.56
-2.87
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.79
-0.58
-0.5
-0.22
Cash
2.66
1.79
0.73
0.05
Total Assets
9.3
9.2
5.57
4.92
