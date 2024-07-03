Summary

Mafia Trends Limited was incorporated as Mafia Trends Private Limited on February 07, 2017 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on December 22, 2021, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Mafia Trends Limited, dated January 12, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Kalol, Vadodara, along with Ahmedabad. It primarily operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of Value Retail departmental stores offering clothing, apparels, general merchandise catering to the men. Based in Ahmedabad, the operations are spread across small cities and some parts in Gujarat. It is engaged in the business of marketing and selling of mens fashion including apparels such as jeans, t-shirts, shirts, chinos, formal trousers and formal shirts.In 2011, Mafia started their business operations, where the first store was named Mafia Western Outfit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently operate 8 stores spread across 3 cities in Gujarat. These stores are located in Ahmedabad, Kalol and Vadodara. The Company follows concept of Value Retailing to target the strata of population belonging to expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socioeconomic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and cu

Read More