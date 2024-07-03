iifl-logo-icon 1
Mafia Trends Ltd Share Price

25.39
(4.96%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open25.39
  • Day's High25.39
  • 52 Wk High24.48
  • Prev. Close24.19
  • Day's Low25
  • 52 Wk Low 11.95
  • Turnover (lac)26.4
  • P/E32.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.08
  • EPS0.75
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11.26
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Mafia Trends Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Retail

Open

25.39

Prev. Close

24.19

Turnover(Lac.)

26.4

Day's High

25.39

Day's Low

25

52 Week's High

24.48

52 Week's Low

11.95

Book Value

17.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11.26

P/E

32.25

EPS

0.75

Divi. Yield

0.41

Mafia Trends Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

22 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 03 May, 2024

arrow

2 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mafia Trends Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mafia Trends Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:35 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 54.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 54.52%

Non-Promoter- 45.47%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 45.47%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mafia Trends Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.43

4.43

0.7

0.62

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.14

2.81

2.74

1.67

Net Worth

7.57

7.24

3.44

2.29

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Mafia Trends Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Avenue Supermarts Ltd

DMART

4,023.25

91.422,61,806.18710.37014,050.32319.81

Trent Ltd

TRENT

7,306.6

192.432,59,740.47423.440.044,035.56143.38

Brainbees Solutions Ltd

FIRSTCRY

650.1

033,752.166.90596.35113.31

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd

ABFRL

280.35

030,030.97-195.1303,269.8350.33

Redtape Ltd

REDTAPE

865.05

77.2411,955.1625.680415.7849.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mafia Trends Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit

Whole-time Director

Mahendra Singh

Independent Director

Harsh Singrodia

Director

Divya Savjibhai Thakor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mafia Trends Ltd

Summary

Mafia Trends Limited was incorporated as Mafia Trends Private Limited on February 07, 2017 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on December 22, 2021, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Mafia Trends Limited, dated January 12, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Kalol, Vadodara, along with Ahmedabad. It primarily operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of Value Retail departmental stores offering clothing, apparels, general merchandise catering to the men. Based in Ahmedabad, the operations are spread across small cities and some parts in Gujarat. It is engaged in the business of marketing and selling of mens fashion including apparels such as jeans, t-shirts, shirts, chinos, formal trousers and formal shirts.In 2011, Mafia started their business operations, where the first store was named Mafia Western Outfit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently operate 8 stores spread across 3 cities in Gujarat. These stores are located in Ahmedabad, Kalol and Vadodara. The Company follows concept of Value Retailing to target the strata of population belonging to expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socioeconomic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and cu
Company FAQs

What is the Mafia Trends Ltd share price today?

The Mafia Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.39 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mafia Trends Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mafia Trends Ltd is ₹11.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mafia Trends Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mafia Trends Ltd is 32.25 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mafia Trends Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mafia Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mafia Trends Ltd is ₹11.95 and ₹24.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mafia Trends Ltd?

Mafia Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.03%, 1 Year at 48.40%, 6 Month at 54.47%, 3 Month at 41.54% and 1 Month at 61.27%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mafia Trends Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mafia Trends Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 54.53 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 45.47 %

