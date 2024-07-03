SectorRetail
Open₹25.39
Prev. Close₹24.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹26.4
Day's High₹25.39
Day's Low₹25
52 Week's High₹24.48
52 Week's Low₹11.95
Book Value₹17.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11.26
P/E32.25
EPS0.75
Divi. Yield0.41
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.43
4.43
0.7
0.62
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.14
2.81
2.74
1.67
Net Worth
7.57
7.24
3.44
2.29
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Avenue Supermarts Ltd
DMART
4,023.25
|91.42
|2,61,806.18
|710.37
|0
|14,050.32
|319.81
Trent Ltd
TRENT
7,306.6
|192.43
|2,59,740.47
|423.44
|0.04
|4,035.56
|143.38
Brainbees Solutions Ltd
FIRSTCRY
650.1
|0
|33,752.16
|6.9
|0
|596.35
|113.31
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
ABFRL
280.35
|0
|30,030.97
|-195.13
|0
|3,269.83
|50.33
Redtape Ltd
REDTAPE
865.05
|77.24
|11,955.16
|25.68
|0
|415.78
|49.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra Singh Rajpurohit
Whole-time Director
Mahendra Singh
Independent Director
Harsh Singrodia
Director
Divya Savjibhai Thakor
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mafia Trends Ltd
Summary
Mafia Trends Limited was incorporated as Mafia Trends Private Limited on February 07, 2017 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on December 22, 2021, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Mafia Trends Limited, dated January 12, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Kalol, Vadodara, along with Ahmedabad. It primarily operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of Value Retail departmental stores offering clothing, apparels, general merchandise catering to the men. Based in Ahmedabad, the operations are spread across small cities and some parts in Gujarat. It is engaged in the business of marketing and selling of mens fashion including apparels such as jeans, t-shirts, shirts, chinos, formal trousers and formal shirts.In 2011, Mafia started their business operations, where the first store was named Mafia Western Outfit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently operate 8 stores spread across 3 cities in Gujarat. These stores are located in Ahmedabad, Kalol and Vadodara. The Company follows concept of Value Retailing to target the strata of population belonging to expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socioeconomic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and cu
Read More
The Mafia Trends Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.39 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mafia Trends Ltd is ₹11.26 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mafia Trends Ltd is 32.25 and 1.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mafia Trends Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mafia Trends Ltd is ₹11.95 and ₹24.48 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mafia Trends Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -8.03%, 1 Year at 48.40%, 6 Month at 54.47%, 3 Month at 41.54% and 1 Month at 61.27%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.