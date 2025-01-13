Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 6 Jan 2025

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on January 13 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Oct 2024 26 Oct 2024

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company The Board of Directors in their meeting held on October 30, 2024 have considered and decided to raise funds through Rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares through preferential issue rights issue or such other permissible mode or combination thereof The Board Meeting to be held on 21/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Sep 2024 4 Sep 2024

As per attachment

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 24 May 2024

Outcome of Fourth Board Meeting of the Board of Directors

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon; 2. Any other Business with the permission of chair and majority of directors; The Board of the directors of the company has approved the financial Results for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2024 The board of the directors of the company has considered and approved Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2024 in the meeting held on 22.05.2024 Appointment of Additional Director under Independent Category of the company with effect from 22.05.2024 The Board of the directors of the company has reconstituted the various applicable committees of the Company in the Board meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the businesses mentioned in the letter attached Outcome of Second (02/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Apr 2024 16 Apr 2024