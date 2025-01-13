|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|6 Jan 2025
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on January 13 2025. Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/01/2025)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve un-audited financial results for the half year ended on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|26 Oct 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday October 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company The Board of Directors in their meeting held on October 30, 2024 have considered and decided to raise funds through Rights issue (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|21 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of funds through issue of equity shares and/or any other eligible securities including but not limited to warrants or any combination thereof or securities representing equity shares or convertible into or exchangeable for equity shares through preferential issue rights issue or such other permissible mode or combination thereof The Board Meeting to be held on 21/09/2024 Stands Cancelled. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Sep 2024
|4 Sep 2024
|As per attachment
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|24 May 2024
|Outcome of Fourth Board Meeting of the Board of Directors
|Board Meeting
|22 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and Approve Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon; 2. Any other Business with the permission of chair and majority of directors; The Board of the directors of the company has approved the financial Results for the quarter and Year ended on 31st March,2024 The board of the directors of the company has considered and approved Financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March,2024 in the meeting held on 22.05.2024 Appointment of Additional Director under Independent Category of the company with effect from 22.05.2024 The Board of the directors of the company has reconstituted the various applicable committees of the Company in the Board meeting held on 22.05.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|25 Apr 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the businesses mentioned in the letter attached Outcome of Second (02/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR, Regulation 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Apr 2024
|16 Apr 2024
|Mafia Trends Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve to recommend/ declare interim Dividend and any other items as mentioned in the Intimation letter attached. Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday April 22, 2024, which commenced at 03:15 P.M.and concluded at 04:30 P.M. at the registered office of the Company inter aha considered and approved the following business 1. After thorough discussions and careful consideration of the companys financial performance, the Board of Directors has unanimously considered and declared Interim Dividend of Rs 0.101- per equity share (i.e. 1% on the paid up equity share capital) on the face value of Rs 10/ each on the equity shares of the Company The interim dividend shall be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration This decision reflects our confidence in the companys robust financial health and our commitment to rewarding our valued shareholders for their steadfast support and trust 2. As per Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board has fixed Friday May 03. 2024, as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of Interim Dividend. This decision underscores the companys commitment to delivering value to its shareholders and acknowledges their continued support and confidence in Mafia Trends Limited. The dividend payout reflects the companys strong financial position and its ability to generate sustainable returns for its investors
