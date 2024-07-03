Mafia Trends Ltd Summary

Mafia Trends Limited was incorporated as Mafia Trends Private Limited on February 07, 2017 as a Private Limited Company under Companies Act, 2013. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on December 22, 2021, Company converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of Company was changed to Mafia Trends Limited, dated January 12, 2022 issued by Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is one of the pioneers in setting up stores across various small Indian towns and cities including Kalol, Vadodara, along with Ahmedabad. It primarily operate in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, with a chain of Value Retail departmental stores offering clothing, apparels, general merchandise catering to the men. Based in Ahmedabad, the operations are spread across small cities and some parts in Gujarat. It is engaged in the business of marketing and selling of mens fashion including apparels such as jeans, t-shirts, shirts, chinos, formal trousers and formal shirts.In 2011, Mafia started their business operations, where the first store was named Mafia Western Outfit at Ahmedabad, Gujarat, and currently operate 8 stores spread across 3 cities in Gujarat. These stores are located in Ahmedabad, Kalol and Vadodara. The Company follows concept of Value Retailing to target the strata of population belonging to expanding aspiring class and middle class based on customers socioeconomic conditions, purchasing power, demographic details and customer trends. Their business revolves around marketing and selling of Mens fashion which includes Apparels such as Jeans, T Shirts, Shirts, Chinos, Formal Trousers and Formal shirts. This business is based on primary concept of Value Retailing following to provide latest fashion trends in apparels and non-apparels for men with an added focus on demands of the youth and young generation. The Company source products, including private labels, directly from the regions where such products are widely available or manufactured, to minimize procurement costs and offer quality products at such costs. Its strong sourcing capability is backed by an efficient logistics network, which is supported by strong IT infrastructure, systems and processes, thus enabling them in achieving goal of Value Retailing.The Company made an Initial Public Offer by issuing 12,84,000 Equity Shares by raising funds from public aggregating to Rs 3.60 Crore in September, 2022.