|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|2 May 2024
|7 Jun 2024
|Outcome of Second (02/2024-25) Meeting of Board of Directors Notice of EGM dated May 02, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2024) Disclosure for Newspaper Advertisement (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024) Proceedings of EGM held on June 07, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/06/2024) Report under regulation 44 along with Scrutinizers Report (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 11/06/2024)
