iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Magenta Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

24.3
(1.25%)
Jan 8, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Magenta Lifecare Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.87

1.54

1.42

1.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.97

3.67

2.2

0.21

Net Worth

6.84

5.21

3.62

1.43

Minority Interest

Debt

3.26

4.53

7.57

9.83

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.02

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.12

9.74

11.19

11.26

Fixed Assets

1.69

1.85

2.03

2.21

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

8.24

7.55

8.82

8.78

Inventories

7.31

6.75

6.54

6.16

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.07

1.41

2.62

3.36

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.81

2.16

2.63

2.6

Sundry Creditors

-2.4

-2.48

-1.78

-2.33

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.55

-0.29

-1.19

-1.01

Cash

0.18

0.34

0.34

0.27

Total Assets

10.11

9.74

11.19

11.26

Magenta Life : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Magenta Lifecare Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.