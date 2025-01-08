Magenta Lifecare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.87
1.54
1.42
1.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.97
3.67
2.2
0.21
Net Worth
6.84
5.21
3.62
1.43
Minority Interest
Debt
3.26
4.53
7.57
9.83
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.02
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.12
9.74
11.19
11.26
Fixed Assets
1.69
1.85
2.03
2.21
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
8.24
7.55
8.82
8.78
Inventories
7.31
6.75
6.54
6.16
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.07
1.41
2.62
3.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.81
2.16
2.63
2.6
Sundry Creditors
-2.4
-2.48
-1.78
-2.33
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.55
-0.29
-1.19
-1.01
Cash
0.18
0.34
0.34
0.27
Total Assets
10.11
9.74
11.19
11.26
