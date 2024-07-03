iifl-logo-icon 1
Magenta Lifecare Ltd Share Price

25.22
(0.12%)
Jan 3, 2025

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open26.4
  • Day's High26.4
  • 52 Wk High60.29
  • Prev. Close25.19
  • Day's Low25.22
  • 52 Wk Low 22.5
  • Turnover (lac)2.01
  • P/E23.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value20.14
  • EPS1.07
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)17.33
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Magenta Lifecare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Consumer Durables

Open

26.4

Prev. Close

25.19

Turnover(Lac.)

2.01

Day's High

26.4

Day's Low

25.22

52 Week's High

60.29

52 Week's Low

22.5

Book Value

20.14

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

17.33

P/E

23.57

EPS

1.07

Divi. Yield

0

Magenta Lifecare Ltd Corporate Action

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

9 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

18 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Sep, 2024

Magenta Lifecare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magenta Lifecare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Oct-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.05%

Institutions: 0.05%

Non-Institutions: 40.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magenta Lifecare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.87

1.54

1.42

1.22

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.97

3.67

2.2

0.21

Net Worth

6.84

5.21

3.62

1.43

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Magenta Lifecare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd

DIXON

18,399.05

01,10,525.35256.820.031,986.16280.92

Havells India Ltd

HAVELLS

1,698.4

74.951,06,479.78272.590.534,532.99124.29

Voltas Ltd

VOLTAS

1,831.6

82.3960,604.85108.780.31,681.37239.52

Kaynes Technology India Ltd

KAYNES

7,543.05

258.7748,283.6462.570432.84396.98

Blue Star Ltd

BLUESTARCO

2,336.55

106.5548,042.9284.660.32,126126.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Magenta Lifecare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

DIVYESH MODI

Non Executive Director

Khyati Modi

Non Executive Director

Vipinchandra Modi

Independent Director

Nandish Jani

Additional Director

Nidhi Bansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magenta Lifecare Ltd

Summary

Magenta Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as Magenta Lifecare Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated August 04, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Magenta Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Magenta Lifecare are manufacturer of foam-based product such as mattresses and pillows which is marketed under brand Magenta in India. The Company has developed distributor and dealer/retailer network across multiple states in India. It sell products through offline channel of multi brand outlet, through a network of dealers and also through online e-commerce platform. The manufacturing plant is located in Vadodara, Gujarat. The installed capacity for manufacturing of mattresses is currently at 60,000 Nos. and 70,000 nos. of pillows. The Company launched green tea and bamboo charcoal based herbal mattress and pet bed mattresses. Further, it supply processed raw foam and adjustable bed frame (hydraulic bed) under brand Magenta.The Company propose Public Issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.
Company FAQs

What is the Magenta Lifecare Ltd share price today?

The Magenta Lifecare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹25.22 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magenta Lifecare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magenta Lifecare Ltd is ₹17.33 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magenta Lifecare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magenta Lifecare Ltd is 23.57 and 1.25 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magenta Lifecare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magenta Lifecare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magenta Lifecare Ltd is ₹22.5 and ₹60.29 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magenta Lifecare Ltd?

Magenta Lifecare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -46.62%, 6 Month at -41.28%, 3 Month at -12.13% and 1 Month at -7.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magenta Lifecare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magenta Lifecare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.59 %
Institutions - 0.06 %
Public - 40.35 %

