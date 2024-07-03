Summary

Magenta Lifecare Limited was originally incorporated as Magenta Lifecare Private Limited as a Private Limited Company dated August 04, 2015, issued by the Assistant Registrar of Companies, Gujarat. Subsequently, upon the conversion of the Company into a Public Limited Company, the name changed to Magenta Lifecare Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 05, 2023 was issued by the Registrar of Companies, Ahmedabad.Magenta Lifecare are manufacturer of foam-based product such as mattresses and pillows which is marketed under brand Magenta in India. The Company has developed distributor and dealer/retailer network across multiple states in India. It sell products through offline channel of multi brand outlet, through a network of dealers and also through online e-commerce platform. The manufacturing plant is located in Vadodara, Gujarat. The installed capacity for manufacturing of mattresses is currently at 60,000 Nos. and 70,000 nos. of pillows. The Company launched green tea and bamboo charcoal based herbal mattress and pet bed mattresses. Further, it supply processed raw foam and adjustable bed frame (hydraulic bed) under brand Magenta.The Company propose Public Issue of 20,00,000 Equity Shares through Fresh Issue.

