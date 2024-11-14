iifl-logo-icon 1
Magenta Lifecare Ltd Board Meeting

Jan 8, 2025

Magenta Life CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20249 Nov 2024
Magenta Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 14th November 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at N P Patel Estate A & T Padamla Vadodara - 391 350 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September 2024 along with Limited Review Report. Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today Thursday, 14th November, 2024 at the registered office of the Company situated at N P Patel Estate, A & T Padamla, Vadodara - 391 350 which commenced at 05:00 P.M. and concluded at 06:50 P.M, inter alia, to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting6 Sep 20246 Sep 2024
Kindly find attached outcome
Board Meeting5 Jul 202426 Jun 2024
Magenta Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday 2nd July 2024 at 4:00 P.M. at N P Patel Estate A & T Padamla Vadodara - 391 350 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March 2024 along with Auditors Report. Magenta Lifecare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/07/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company which was supposed to be held on Tuesday, 2nd July, 2024 at 4:00 P.M., is now rescheduled to Friday, 5th July, 2024 at 5:00 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company situated at N P Patel Estate, A & T Padamla, Vadodara - 391 350, inter-alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. Further, this intimation is submitted to the reference of Board meeting and the link of the earlier announcements are https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachHis/bc388204-bf42-4ed3-a282-79456f1816c2.pdf (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024) Pursuant to second proviso to Regulation 30(6) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today Friday, 5th July, 2024 at N P Patel Estate, A & T Padamla, Vadodara - 391 350 which commenced at 4:00 P.M. and concluded at 7:00 P.M, inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Half Year and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 along with Auditors Report. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.07.2024)

