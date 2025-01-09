SECTION IX FINANCIAL INFORMATION OF OUR COMPANY

Independent Auditors Report on Restated Consolidated Financial Statements

To,

Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited

Unit No: DPT-033, Ground Floor,

Plot No. 79-80 DLF Prime Tower,

F-Block, Okhla Phase-I, t

South Delhi, Delhi, India, 110020

South Delhi, Delhi, India, 110020

1. We have examined the attached Restated Consolidated Financial information of Mahamaya Lifesciences Limited (hereinafter referred to as "the Company") comprising the restated statement of assets and liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024 , March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 ,restated statement of profit and loss and restated cash flow statement for the period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024 , March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 and the summary statement of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (collectively referred to as the "Restated Consolidated Financial information" or "Restated Consolidated Financial statements") annexed to this report and initialled by us for identification purposes. These Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company and approved by the board of directors at their meeting in connection with the proposed Initial Public Offering on SME Platform ("IPO" or "SME Platform") of Bombay stock exchange Limited ("BSE") of the company.

2. These restated summary statements have been prepared in accordance with the requirements of:

(i) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") read with Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules 2014;

(ii) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 (" ICDR Regulations") and related amendments / clarifications from time to time issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI");

(iii) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2019) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("Guidance Note")

3. The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements for inclusion in the DRHP to be filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI"), BSE and Registrar of Companies (Delhi) in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company on the basis of preparation stated in Annexure IV to the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. The responsibility of the board of directors of the Company includes designing, implementing and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements. The board of directors are also responsible for identifying and ensuring that the Company complies with the Act, ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note.

4. We have examined such Restated Consolidated Financial Statements taking into consideration:

(i) The terms of reference and terms of our engagement letter requesting us to carry out the assignment, in connection with the proposed SME PLATFORM;

(ii) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

(iii) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements;

(iv) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

5. The Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company have been compiled by the management from audited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

6. Audit for the period ended September 30, 2024 was audited by us vide report date January 06, 2025. The audit was conducted by CHANDRAMOULI AND ASSOCIATES LLP for financial year ended March 31, 2024 by vide dt. June 07, 2024, Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2023 vide dt. September 07, 2023, Audit for financial year ended March 31, 2022 vide dt. August 22, 2022. There are no audit qualifications in the audit reports issued by us and which would require adjustments in the Restated Financial Statements of the Company. The financial report included is based solely on the report submitted by us.

7. Based on our examination and according to information and explanations given to us, we are of the opinion that the Restated Consolidated Financial Statements:

a) Have been prepared after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies, material errors and regrouping / reclassifications retrospectively in period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

b) do not require any adjustment for modification as there is no modification in the underlying audit reports; c) Have no extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts and requiring adjustments. d) Have been prepared in accordance with the Act, ICDR Regulations and Guidance Note.

8. In accordance with the requirements of the Act including the rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and engagement letter, we report that:

(i) The "restated statement of asset and liabilities" of the Company period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 examined by us as set out in Annexure I to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(ii) The "restated statement of profit and loss" of the Company for the financial period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure II to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to the restated summary statements to this report.

(iii) The "restated statement of cash flows" of the Company for the financial period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 are examined by us, as set out in Annexure III to this report read with significant accounting policies in Annexure IV has been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the unaudited/audited financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in notes to restated summary statements to this report.

9. We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the management and as approved by the board of directors of the Company and annexed to this reporting relating to the Company for the financial period ended September 30, 2024 and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Draft Prospectus / Prospectus ("Offer Document").

Annexure to Restated Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company:-

I. Summary statement of assets and liabilities, as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE I;

II. Summary statement of profit and loss, as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE II;

III. Summary statement of cash flows as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE III;

IV. Corporate Information, Significant accounting policies as restated and Notes to reconciliation of restated profits and net worth as appearing in ANNEXURE IV;

V. Details of share capital as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE V to this report;

VI. Details of reserve and surplus as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VI to this report;

VII. Details of minority interest as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VII to this report;

VIII. Details of long-term borrowings as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE VIII to this report;

IX. Details of Deferred tax liabilities as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE IX to this report;

X. Details of long- term provision as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE X to this report;

XI. Details of short -term borrowing as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XI to this report;

XII. Details of trade payables as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XII to this report;

XIII. Details of other current liabilities as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIII to this report;

XIV. Details of short-term provision as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIV to this report;

XV. Details of property, plant & equipment and intangible assets as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XV to this report;

XVI. Details of Deferred tax Assets as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE IX to this report;

XVII. Details of other non-current assets as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XVI to this report;

XVIII. Details of inventory as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XVII to this report;

XIX. Details of trade receivable as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XVIII to this report;

XX. Details of cash and bank balance as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XIX to this report;

XXI. Details of short-term loans and advances as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XX to this report;

XXII. Details of other current assets as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXI to this report;

XXIII. Details of revenue from operations as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXII to this report;

XXIV. Details of other income as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXIII to this report;

XXV. Details of cost of material consumed as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXIV to this report;

XXVI. Details of direct expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXV to this report;

XXVII. Details of changes in inventories of work in progress and finished goods as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVI to this report;

XXVIII. Details of employee benefit expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVII to this report;

XXIX. Details of finance costs as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXVIII to this report;

XXX. Details of depreciation and amortization expense as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXIX to this report;

XXXI. Details of other expenses as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXX to this report;

XXXII. Details of bifurcated other income as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXI to this report;

XXXIII. Details for terms of borrowings as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXII to this report;

XXXIV. Ageing of trade payables as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIII to this report;

XXXV. Ageing of trade receivables as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIV to this report;

XXXVI. Disclosure under AS-15 as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXV to this report;

XXXVII. Details of accounting ratios as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXVI to this report;

XXXVIII. Statement of tax shelters as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXVII to this report;

XXXIX. Details of related party transactions as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXVIII to this report;

XL. Statement of net assets and profit/(loss) attributable to owners and minority interest as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XXXIX to this report;

XLI. Details of contingent liabilities & commitment as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XL to this report;

XLII. Details of restated value of imports calculated on C.I.F. basis by the company during the financial year/period

as appearing in ANNEXURE XLI to this report;

XLIII. Details of expenditure in foreign currency during the financial year/period as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLII to this report;

XLIV. Details of earnings in foreign exchange as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLIII to this report;

XLV. Details of dues of small enterprises and micro enterprises as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLIV to this report;

XLVI. Details of payment to auditor as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLV to this report;

XLVII. Details of value (including incidental expenses) of imported and indigenous raw materials consumed as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLVI to this report;

XLVIII. Details of corporate social responsibility (sec 135 of Companies Act 2013) as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLVII to this report;

XLIX. Details of addition regulatory information (as per para Y of schedule III to companies act, 2013) as restated appearing in ANNEXURE XLVIII to this report;

L. Capitalisation Statement as at September 30, 2024 as restated as appearing in ANNEXURE XLIX to this report;

10. The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by any other firm of Chartered Accountants nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

11. We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

12. Our report is intended solely for use of the board of directors for inclusion in the offer document to be filed with SEBI, BSE and Registrar of Companies (Delhi) in connection with the proposed BSE SME PLATFORM. Our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose except with our prior consent in writing. Accordingly, we do not accept or assume any liability or any duty of care for any other purpose or to any other person to whom this report is shown or into whose hands it may come without our prior consent in writing.

For: N Naresh & Co

Chartered Accountants

Firm Registration Number 011293S

Sd/-

CA KUMAR E

Partner

Membership Number 217549

UDIN 25217549BMILPA3916

Place: CHENNAI

Date: 09-01-2025