iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

2.45
(4.70%)
Dec 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahan Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36

36

36

36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.95

-32.9

-32.88

-32.72

Net Worth

3.05

3.1

3.12

3.28

Minority Interest

Debt

3.47

3.48

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

6.52

6.58

3.12

3.28

Fixed Assets

0.06

0.06

0.06

0.06

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

1.42

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.49

2.45

1.65

1.75

Inventories

0.18

0.13

0.12

0.08

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

2.27

2.32

4.86

4.41

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0.11

0.09

0.09

0.08

Sundry Creditors

-0.05

-0.05

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.02

-0.04

-3.42

-2.81

Cash

0.02

0

0

0.05

Total Assets

2.57

2.51

1.71

3.28

Mahan Industries : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahan Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.