Mahan Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.95
-32.9
-32.88
-32.72
Net Worth
3.05
3.1
3.12
3.28
Minority Interest
Debt
3.47
3.48
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
6.52
6.58
3.12
3.28
Fixed Assets
0.06
0.06
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.42
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.49
2.45
1.65
1.75
Inventories
0.18
0.13
0.12
0.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
2.27
2.32
4.86
4.41
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0.11
0.09
0.09
0.08
Sundry Creditors
-0.05
-0.05
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.02
-0.04
-3.42
-2.81
Cash
0.02
0
0
0.05
Total Assets
2.57
2.51
1.71
3.28
No Record Found
