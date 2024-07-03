iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahan Industries Ltd Share Price

2.45
(4.70%)
Dec 5, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.45
  • Day's High2.45
  • 52 Wk High3.6
  • Prev. Close2.34
  • Day's Low2.24
  • 52 Wk Low 1.11
  • Turnover (lac)4.15
  • P/E122.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0.86
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)8.82
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Mahan Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

2.45

Prev. Close

2.34

Turnover(Lac.)

4.15

Day's High

2.45

Day's Low

2.24

52 Week's High

3.6

52 Week's Low

1.11

Book Value

0.86

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

8.82

P/E

122.5

EPS

0.02

Divi. Yield

0

Mahan Industries Ltd Corporate Action

26 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Aug, 2024

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mahan Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahan Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.48%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.48%

Non-Promoter- 98.51%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahan Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

36

36

36

36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-32.95

-32.9

-32.88

-32.72

Net Worth

3.05

3.1

3.12

3.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.24

-12.72

7.9

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

Mahan Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.64,57,296.025,613.710.4914,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.782,71,528.36907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.521,98,641.291,612.650.996,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

367.411,93,743.4304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.721,51,590.174,370.442.9413,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahan Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter

Y K Gupta

Independent Non Exe. Director

Lalit Sharma

Independent Non Exe. Director

Chanakya Shukla

Executive Director & CFO

Sunil Gurnani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ritendrasinh K Rathod

Additional Director

Yash Kamleshkumar Shah

Additional Director

Sushilkumar Goel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahan Industries Ltd

Summary

Mahan Industries Ltd (Formerly known Mahan Finstock Ltd), was promoted by Ashok L Doctor, Kulin B Vyas and Yogendra Kumar Gupta, came into existence in 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Presently, it is engaged in investment and financial services. The company came out with a public issue of 21,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.10 cr in Jan.96 to augment working capital for its fund and non - fund based financial services. It issued Option Warrants of Rs.1.15 crores in February,2000.The Company is basically a investment company and having majority of its assets as Financial assets and income is derived mainly from financial activity. It invests in Equity Shares of companies listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange through SEBI registered Stock Brokers. The Investment are done after identifying and studying companys working and future prospects.The Company also invest in public companies that are traded stock exchange and acquires Investment in the secondary market. It provides equity capital, loans & debts to companies ,business entities and high net worth individuals.The Companys income is mainly from the dividends and interests that may be receivable on Investments held by it. The profits derived from sale of securities held by the company from time to time.The Company also trade in Commodities when ever sees profitable opportunities and takes trading activity
Company FAQs

What is the Mahan Industries Ltd share price today?

The Mahan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mahan Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahan Industries Ltd is ₹8.82 Cr. as of 05 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mahan Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mahan Industries Ltd is 122.5 and 2.83 as of 05 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mahan Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahan Industries Ltd is ₹1.11 and ₹3.6 as of 05 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mahan Industries Ltd?

Mahan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.76%, 3 Years at 80.01%, 1 Year at 322.41%, 6 Month at 13.95%, 3 Month at -22.47% and 1 Month at -17.51%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mahan Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mahan Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.48 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.52 %

