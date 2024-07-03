SectorFinance
Open₹2.45
Prev. Close₹2.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.15
Day's High₹2.45
Day's Low₹2.24
52 Week's High₹3.6
52 Week's Low₹1.11
Book Value₹0.86
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)8.82
P/E122.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
36
36
36
36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-32.95
-32.9
-32.88
-32.72
Net Worth
3.05
3.1
3.12
3.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.24
-12.72
7.9
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.6
|4,57,296.02
|5,613.71
|0.49
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.78
|2,71,528.36
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.52
|1,98,641.29
|1,612.65
|0.99
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|367.41
|1,93,743.4
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.72
|1,51,590.17
|4,370.44
|2.94
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / M D / Promoter
Y K Gupta
Independent Non Exe. Director
Lalit Sharma
Independent Non Exe. Director
Chanakya Shukla
Executive Director & CFO
Sunil Gurnani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ritendrasinh K Rathod
Additional Director
Yash Kamleshkumar Shah
Additional Director
Sushilkumar Goel
Reports by Mahan Industries Ltd
Summary
Mahan Industries Ltd (Formerly known Mahan Finstock Ltd), was promoted by Ashok L Doctor, Kulin B Vyas and Yogendra Kumar Gupta, came into existence in 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Presently, it is engaged in investment and financial services. The company came out with a public issue of 21,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.10 cr in Jan.96 to augment working capital for its fund and non - fund based financial services. It issued Option Warrants of Rs.1.15 crores in February,2000.The Company is basically a investment company and having majority of its assets as Financial assets and income is derived mainly from financial activity. It invests in Equity Shares of companies listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange through SEBI registered Stock Brokers. The Investment are done after identifying and studying companys working and future prospects.The Company also invest in public companies that are traded stock exchange and acquires Investment in the secondary market. It provides equity capital, loans & debts to companies ,business entities and high net worth individuals.The Companys income is mainly from the dividends and interests that may be receivable on Investments held by it. The profits derived from sale of securities held by the company from time to time.The Company also trade in Commodities when ever sees profitable opportunities and takes trading activity
The Mahan Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mahan Industries Ltd is ₹8.82 Cr. as of 05 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mahan Industries Ltd is 122.5 and 2.83 as of 05 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mahan Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mahan Industries Ltd is ₹1.11 and ₹3.6 as of 05 Dec ‘24
Mahan Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 66.76%, 3 Years at 80.01%, 1 Year at 322.41%, 6 Month at 13.95%, 3 Month at -22.47% and 1 Month at -17.51%.
