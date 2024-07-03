Mahan Industries Ltd Summary

Mahan Industries Ltd (Formerly known Mahan Finstock Ltd), was promoted by Ashok L Doctor, Kulin B Vyas and Yogendra Kumar Gupta, came into existence in 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. Presently, it is engaged in investment and financial services. The company came out with a public issue of 21,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating Rs 2.10 cr in Jan.96 to augment working capital for its fund and non - fund based financial services. It issued Option Warrants of Rs.1.15 crores in February,2000.The Company is basically a investment company and having majority of its assets as Financial assets and income is derived mainly from financial activity. It invests in Equity Shares of companies listed at Mumbai Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange through SEBI registered Stock Brokers. The Investment are done after identifying and studying companys working and future prospects.The Company also invest in public companies that are traded stock exchange and acquires Investment in the secondary market. It provides equity capital, loans & debts to companies ,business entities and high net worth individuals.The Companys income is mainly from the dividends and interests that may be receivable on Investments held by it. The profits derived from sale of securities held by the company from time to time.The Company also trade in Commodities when ever sees profitable opportunities and takes trading activity from time to time to enhance its income.