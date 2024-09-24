|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|31 Aug 2024
|Notice of 30th Annual General Meeting for F.Y. 2023-24 Proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OAVM) for the financial year 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) Scrutinizer Report and Voting Result for AGM held on 24/09/2024. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.