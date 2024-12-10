Board Meeting 26 Dec 2024 26 Dec 2024

1. Considered and Appointed Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah (DIN: 10565098) as an Additional Director under Non-Executive Independent Category subject to necessary approvals. 2. Considered and Appointed Mr. Sushilkumar Goel (DIN 10647484) as an Additional Director under Non-Executive Independent Category subject to necessary approvals. 3. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Ms. Hiralben Pravinkumar Kubavat (DIN: 07151116) from the office of Independent Director of the Company. 4. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Astik Kalpeshbhai Trivedi (DIN: 10295843) from the office of Independent Director of the Company. 5. Considered and Approved the Reconstitution of the committees of the Board of Directors.

Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve ALLOTMENT OF 36,00,000 EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 10/- EACH TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AS ON RECORD DATE DECEMBER 6, 2024 PURSUANT TO ORDER OF THE HONBLE NCLT, AHMEDABAD REGARDING REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL.

Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024. The Board meeting held on Friday, October 25, 2024 commenced at 06.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.45 p.m. 1. Considered and approved an Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 regulations

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Disclosure for cessation of Independent Director.

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 26 Jul 2024

Took note of Non-Compliance of provisions of Regulation 3(5) and/or Regulation 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) and Year ended on June 30, 2024.

Board Meeting 9 Jul 2024 9 Jul 2024

1. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani (DIN: 10295851) from the office of Director of the Company w.e.f. July 09, 2024. 2. Considered and Approved Reconstitution of the Stakeholders Relationship committee of the Board.

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon; 2. Appointment of Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25. 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and Appointed M/s. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. 3. Considered and Appointed M/s. Umangi Bhavsar & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 17 May 2024

1. Considered and Appointed Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah (DIN: 10565098) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director subject to necessary approvals. 2. Took note of cessation of Mr. Lalit Kajorimal Sharma due to completion of two consecutive terms of 5 years as an Independent Director of the Company. 3. Considered and Approved Reconstitution of committees of the Board. 4. Considered and took note of Appointment of Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod (ACS 34297) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company

Board Meeting 28 Mar 2024 22 Mar 2024

MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Independent Directors Meeting. Outcome of Meeting of Independent Directors

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024