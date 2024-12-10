iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahan Industries Ltd Board Meeting

Dec 5, 2024

Mahan Industries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting26 Dec 202426 Dec 2024
1. Considered and Appointed Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah (DIN: 10565098) as an Additional Director under Non-Executive Independent Category subject to necessary approvals. 2. Considered and Appointed Mr. Sushilkumar Goel (DIN 10647484) as an Additional Director under Non-Executive Independent Category subject to necessary approvals. 3. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Ms. Hiralben Pravinkumar Kubavat (DIN: 07151116) from the office of Independent Director of the Company. 4. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Astik Kalpeshbhai Trivedi (DIN: 10295843) from the office of Independent Director of the Company. 5. Considered and Approved the Reconstitution of the committees of the Board of Directors.
Board Meeting10 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you under Regulation 29 and any other Regulation of SEBI (LiSting Obligations and Disclosure equirements) Regulations 2015 Notice is hereby given that meeting of the board of Directors of the company will be held on December 102024. ALLOTMENT OF 36,00,000 EQUITY SHARES OF RS. 10/- EACH TO THE EXISTING EQUITY SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY AS ON RECORD DATE DECEMBER 6, 2024 PURSUANT TO ORDER OF THE HONBLE NCLT, AHMEDABAD REGARDING REDUCTION OF SHARE CAPITAL. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.12.2024)
Board Meeting25 Oct 202421 Oct 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on September 30 2024 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors This is to inform you under Regulation 30, 33 and any other Regulation of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Friday, October 25, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 06.00 p.m. and concluded at 06.45 p.m. In that meeting the Board has decided the following matters: 1. Considered and approved an Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on September 30, 2024 along with limited review report as per regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) 2015 regulations (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/10/2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results of the company for the Quarter ended on June 30 2024. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR) Disclosure for cessation of Independent Director. As per attachments. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202426 Jul 2024
Took note of Non-Compliance of provisions of Regulation 3(5) and/or Regulation 3(6) of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) and Year ended on June 30, 2024.
Board Meeting9 Jul 20249 Jul 2024
1. Considered and Accepted the Resignation of Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani (DIN: 10295851) from the office of Director of the Company w.e.f. July 09, 2024. 2. Considered and Approved Reconstitution of the Stakeholders Relationship committee of the Board.
Board Meeting28 May 202417 May 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31 2024 alongwith the Audited Financial Statements thereon; 2. Any other item with the permission of the Chair and Majority of Directors Appointment of Cost Auditor for Financial Year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 17/05/2024) 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2024 along with the statement of Assets & Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as per regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. 2. Considered and Appointed M/s. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for F.Y. 2023-24. 3. Considered and Appointed M/s. Umangi Bhavsar & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company. Read less.. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Secretarial Auditor Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015 for Appointment of Internal Auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting17 May 202417 May 2024
1. Considered and Appointed Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah (DIN: 10565098) as an Additional Director under the category of Non-Executive Independent Director subject to necessary approvals. 2. Took note of cessation of Mr. Lalit Kajorimal Sharma due to completion of two consecutive terms of 5 years as an Independent Director of the Company. 3. Considered and Approved Reconstitution of committees of the Board. 4. Considered and took note of Appointment of Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod (ACS 34297) as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company
Board Meeting28 Mar 202422 Mar 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Independent Directors Meeting. Outcome of Meeting of Independent Directors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/03/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
MAHAN INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 08 2024. Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company was held on Thursday, February 08, 2024 and the said meeting commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 05.00 p.m. Un-Audited Financial Result for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

No Record Found

