Your Directors are presenting the 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company along with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:

The summary of the Financial Performance of the Company for the year under review are as under:

Particulars For the Year Ended March 31, 2024 For the Year Ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations 71.21 117.13 Other Income 0.20 0.27 Total Income 71.42 117.40 Less: Total Expenditure 70.74 114.05 Profit/ (loss) before Taxation (5.01) (2.34) Less: Current Tax - - Less: Prior year Tax Provisions - - Less: Deferred Tax Liability - - Profit/(loss) after taxation (5.01) -(2.34) Add: Balance brought forward - - Profit available for appropriation - - Less: Appropriation: - - Transfer to Special Reserve u/s. 45I of RBI Act. - - Transfer to General Reserve - - Interim Dividend - - Tax on Interim Dividend - - Proposed Dividend - - Provision for Tax on Proposed Dividend - - Less: Additional depreciation charged due to change in useful life - - Balance carried forward to Balance Sheet - - Other Comprehensive Income - -

Note: Previous years figures have been regrouped/ reclassified wherever necessary to correspond with the current years classification / disclosure.

The Financial Statements of the Company are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) including the Rules notified under the relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, forms part of the Annual Report and Accounts.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FINANCIAL SUMMARY:

During the period, the total income of the Company for the year ended on March 31, 2024 was Rs. 71.21 lacs against total income of Rs. 117.13 lacs in the previous year and net loss of the Company is amounted to Rs. 5.01 lacs as against the net loss of Rs. 2.34 lacs in the previous year. Your directors are confident and optimistic of achieving upward growth and achieving much better results in the coming years.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

Due to loss in the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, The Company has not transferred any amount to Reserves. However, as Company is Non-Banking Financial Company, it is mandatory to transfer sum not less than twenty per cent of its net profit in Special Reserve Account created by the Company as per 45-IC in the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. However, the Company has incurred loss during the year ended on March 31, 2024, the Company didnt transfer any amount to reserves.

DIVIDEND:

The Board of Directors has not recommended any dividend for the year.

TRANSFER OF UNCLAIMED DIVIDEND TO INVESTOR EDUCATION AND PROTECTION FUND:

Since there was no unpaid/unclaimed dividend, the provisions of Section 125 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply.

SERVICE OF DOCUMENTS THROUGH ELECTRONIC MEANS:

Subject to the applicable Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with various Circulars and notifications issued from time to time, all documents, including the notice and Annual Report will be sent through electronic transmission in respect of members whose email IDs are registered in their demat account or are otherwise provided by the members.

CHANGE OF REGISTERED OFFICE:

During the financial year ended on March 31, 2024, there was no change in the Registered Office of the Company.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS:

During the year, there is no change in the nature of the business of the Company.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS:

During the year, your Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules framed there under to the extent notified and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet.

STATE OF THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS:

The state of the Company affairs forms an integral part of Management Discussion and Analysis Report is furnished in "Annexure-C" and is attached to the report.

ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT:

The Company has undertaken an audit for the Financial Year 2023-24 for all applicable compliances as per SEBI Regulations and Circulars / Guidelines issued thereunder. The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report duly signed by M/s. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries has been submitted to the Stock Exchanges and is annexed at "Annexure

A" to this Boards Report.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES:

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint venture or Associate Company during the year under review.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

Name of the Director Designation Category No. of Board Meeting held during the year including meeting of Independent Directors No. Meeting director entitled attend of No. of Board Meeting is attended to during the year Mr. Yogendra Kumar P. Gupta Managing Director Promoter, Executive 06 05 05 Mr. Lalit Kajorimal Sharma * Director Independent, Non Executive 06 06 06 Mr. Chanakya Indravadan Shukla ** Director Independent, Non Executive 06 02 02 Mrs. Hiralben Kubavat Director Independent, Non Executive 06 06 06 Mr. Astik Kalpeshbhai Trivedi*** Director Independent, Non Executive 06 04 04 Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani# Director Non-Promoter, Non-Executive 06 03 03 Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah## Director Independent, Non Executive 0 0 0 Ms. Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada^^ Director Independent, Non Executive 0 0 0 Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani Chief Financial Officer - - - - Mr. Jeegneshkumar Devganiya### Company Secretary and Compliance Officer - - - - Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod^ Company Secretary and Compliance Officer - - - -

? *Mr. Lalit Kajorimal Sharma (DIN: 01552487) was ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. April 01, 2024.

? ** Mr. Chanakya Indravadan Shukla (DIN: 02475734) has resigned from the office of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023.

? *** Mr. Astik Kalpeshbhai Trivedi (DIN: 10295843) have been appointed as an Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023 and confirmed as Independent Director by the members in the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023.

? # Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani (DIN: 10295851) have been appointed as an Additional Director under the category of Executive Director of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023 and confirmed as Director by the members in the Annual General Meeting held on September 27, 2023. However, after the end of financial year i.e. March 31, 2024, Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani (DIN: 10295851) has resigned from the office of Director of the Company w.e.f. July 09, 2024.

? ##Mr. Yash Kamleshkumar Shah was appointed as have been appointed as an Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. May 17, 2024 and ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 16, 2024.

? ### Mr. Jeegneshkumar Devganiya had resigned from the office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. November 06, 2023.

? ^ Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. February 16, 2024.

? ^^Ms. Amita Chhaganbhai Pragada was appointed has been appointed as an Additional Director under the category of Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 12, 2024 and proposed to be confirmed as an as an Independent Director of the Company in the Annual General Meeting to be held on September 24, 2024.

a) Retirement by rotation:

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 152 read with Section 149(13) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Yogendrakuamr P. Gupta (DIN : 01726701) is retiring by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offered himself for re-appointment. The Board on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommends his re-appointment. As required under the SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, particulars of Director seeking reappointment at the ensuing Annual General Meeting has been given in the notice of the 30thAnnual General Meeting.

b) Declaration of Independence

Mrs. Hiralben Kubavat, Mr. Astik Trivedi and Mr. Lalit Sharma were Independent Directors the Company during the financial year ended on March 31, 2024. However, Astik Trivedi was appointed as Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. August 23, 2023 and Mr. Lalit Sharma were ceased to be an Independent Director of the Company with effect from April 01, 2024. The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Schedules and Rules issued there under as well as Regulation 16(1)(b) of Listing Regulations (including any Statutory modification(s) or re-enactment(s) for the time being in force).

The Board is of the opinion that all Independent Directors of the Company possess requisite qualifications, experience, expertise and they hold highest standards of integrity.

During the year under review, the non-executive directors of the Company had no pecuniary relationship or transactions with the Company, other than sitting fees and reimbursement of expenses incurred by them for the purpose of attending meetings of the Board /Committee of the Company.

c) Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the Provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of SEBI Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance, performance of the Chairman, the Committees and independent Directors without Participation of the relevant Director. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board continuously evaluates the performance of the Board and provides feedback to the Chairman of the Board. The independent directors had a separate meeting without the presence of any non-independent directors and management and considered and evaluated the Boards performance, performance of the Chairman and other non-independent directors and shared their views with the Chairman. The Board had also separately evaluated the performance of the Committees and independent directors without participation of the relevant director.

d) Meeting of Board and Committees

The Board of Directors of the Company met (06) Six times during the financial year ended May 30, 2023, August 11, 2023, August 23, 2023 November 07, 2023, February 08, 2024 and March 28, 2024. Details of attendance of meetings of the Board and its Committees are included in this report.

e) Board Committees

As required under the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors has

(a) Audit Committee

(b) Nomination and Remuneration Committee and

(c) Stakeholders Relationship Committee. A detailed note on the composition of the Committees, role and responsibilities assigned to these Committees etc. are included in this report.

f) Key Managerial Personnel

The following have been designated as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company pursuant to Sections 2(51) and 203 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014:

a) Mr. Yogendrakumar Prabhudayal Gupta, Managing Director

b) Mr. Jeegneshkumar Devganiya, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Upto November 06, 2023)

c) Mr. Sunil Gurnani, Chief Financial Officer

d) Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod, Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (w.e.f. February 16, 2024)

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

The Independent Directors of your Company often meet before the Board Meetings without the presence of the Chairman of the Board or the Managing Director or the Executive Director or other Non-Independent Directors or Chief Financial Officer or any other Management Personnel.

These Meetings are conducted in an informal and exible manner to enable the Independent Directors to discuss matters pertaining to, inter alia, review of performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole, review the performance of the Chairman of the Company(taking into account the views of the Executive and Non-Executive Directors), assess the quality, quantity and timeliness of ow of information between the Company Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties.

One Meeting of Independent Directors was held on March 28, 2024 during the year and this meeting was well attended.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to the requirement under section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to Directors Responsibility Statement, Your Directors confirm that they have:

(i) followed applicable accounting standards, along with proper explanation relating to material departures in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024;

(ii) selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for the year under review;

(iii) taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) prepared the annual accounts for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 on a going concern basis;

(v) had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the Provisions of all applicable laws and such systems were adequate and operating effectively; and

(vi) laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively.

AUDITORS:

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

a) Statutory Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended from time to time, M/s. Roopen R Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants, were appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company to hold office from the conclusion of 28th Annual General Meeting (AGM) till the conclusion of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company. However, during the year under review, M/s. Roopen R Shah

& Co., Chartered Accountants have tendered their resignation on August 23, 2023 causing casual vacancy in the office of Statutory Auditor. Therefore, the Company had appointed M/s. S.D.P.M. & Associates, Chartered Accountants as Statutory Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2023-2028 to fill the casual vacancy caused to the resignation of M/s Roopen R Shah & Co., Chartered Accountants.

Pursuant to amendments in Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013, the requirements to place the matter relating to such appointment for ratification by members at every AGM, is not required. Hence, the resolution relating to ratification of Auditors appointment is not included in the notice of the ensuing AGM. The Auditors have confirmed that they are not disqualified from continuing as Auditors of the Company and they hold a valid certificate issued by the ICAI.

They have confirmed their eligibility and qualifications required under the Act for holding office as Auditor of the Company.

During the financial year 2023-24, no frauds have either occurred or noticed and/or reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time) Therefore, no detail is required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3) (ca) of the Act.

The Notes to the financial statements referred in the Auditors Report are self-explanatory. There are no qualifications or reservations or adverse remarks or disclaimers given by Statutory Auditors of the Company and therefore do not call for any comments under Section 134 of the

Companies Act, 2013. The Auditors Report is enclosed with the financial statements in this

Annual Report.

b) Cost Auditor

As the cost audit is not applicable to the Company, therefore the Company has not appointed the Cost Auditor pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Amendment Rules, 2014.

Further, maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not required by the Company and accordingly such accounts and records are not made and maintained,

c) Internal Auditor

The Board of Directors has on the recommendation of Audit Committee, and pursuant to the provision of Section 138 of the Companies Act 2013, has appointed M/s Umangi Bhavsar & Associates, Chartered Accountants as an Internal Auditor of the Company.

d) Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 204 of the Act, read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, your Company engaged the services of M/s. Vishwas Sharma & Associates, Firm of Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 in Form No. MR - 3 is attached as ‘Annexure B to this report. The said report contains observation or qualification certain observation and qualification which are mentioned here in under:

Qualification Explanation The Company failed to comply with the provisions of Regulation 6(1A) of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015 due to non-appointment of Company Secretary as compliance officer within the stipulated time. The management clarified that the Company was in search of right candidate for the post of Company Secretary after the resignation of Mr. Jeegneshkumar The Company failed to comply with the provisions of Regulation 3(5) and 3(6) of SEBI (PIT) Regulations, 2015 related to Structured Digital Database (SDD) due to Delay in making UPSI entries under Structured Digital Database (SDD) software. Devganiya as a Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f. November 06, 2023. The Company has appointed Company Secretary Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. February 16, 2024. The Exchange has imposed the penalty for non- constitution of Nomination and Remuneration Committee under Regulation 19(1)/19(2) of SEBI LODR, Regulations, 2015. However, the Company had filed waiver application with exchange with contention that the committees were properly constituted and there is no non-compliance made by the Company. The management has clarified that the Structured Digital Database (SDD) Software has been set up and specific entries related to UPSI Information has been in the SDD Software. The The Company failed to comply with the provisions of Section 150 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Creation and Maintenance of databank of Independent Directors) Rules, 2019, due to non-maintenance of details of Ms. Hiralben Pravinkumar Kubavat in the Databank of Independent Director within stipulated time period. Management ensures that the Company will make timely entries in the Software in future. The Company failed to comply with the provisions of circular no. RBI/2015-16/122 DNBR (PD) CC. No. 065/03.10.001/2015-16 dated July 09, 2015 for not taking prior approval of Reserve Bank of India for appointment of Mr. Sunil Prataprai Gurnani as a Director of the Company under Executive category. The Management had clarified that the Company had not made violation of Regulation 18(1) & Regulation 19(1)/19(2) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. Both the Committees has been duly constituted and the Company had also submitted clarification to exchange for proper constitution of both committees. The stock exchange vide their Email dated January 11, 2024 have taken note of our submission and informed to apply for waiver and also suggest to revised the Corporate Governance Report. The Company has submitted waiver application with the payment of Rs. 11,800/- to BSE Limited and also file revised CG Report. The Management has clarified that they had approached to Ms. Hiralben Pravinkumar Kubavat (DIN: 07151116), Independent director of the company to complete the registration process related to Databank of Independent Director. She has confirmed that she will complete this process of registration as soon as possible. The Management clarified that Mr. Sunil Gurnani ceased from the office of Director w.e.f. 09/07/2024.

COMPANY SECRETARY AND COMPLIANCE OFFICER:

Mr. Jeegneshkumar Devganiya had resigned from the office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. November 06, 2023 and therefore, the Company had appointed Mr. Ritendrasinh Kishorsinh Rathod as Whole Time Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. February 16, 2024.

SHARE CAPITAL:

Authorised Share Capital:

The Authorized share capital of the Company is Rs. 37,30,00,000 consisting of 3,73,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each. During the year under review, there was no change in the Authorised Share Capital of the Company.

Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital:

The Issued, Subscribed and Paid up Capital share capital of the Company is Rs. 36,00,00,000 consisting of 3,60,00,000 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each.

PARTICULARS OF CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION, FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: A. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY: i. the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: Nilii. the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy: Noneiii. the capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

B. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION: i. the efforts made towards technology absorption: Noneii. the benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import Substitution: Noneiii. in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)-Nila) The details of technology imported: Noneb) The year of import: N.A.c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed: N.A.d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof: N.Ae) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development: Nil

C. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING & OUTGO: i. Foreign Exchange Earning: Nil ii. Foreign Exchange Outgo : Nil

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS MADE UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Pursuant to section 186(11) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"), the provisions relating to disclosure in the Financial Statements of the full particulars of the loans made and guarantees given or securities provided is not applicable to the company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENTS MADE WITH RELATED PARTIES:

The Company has in place a robust process for approval of Related Party Transactions and on Dealing with Related Parties.

As per the process, necessary details for each of the Related Party Transactions as applicable along with the justification are provided to the Audit Committee in terms of the Companys

Policy on Materiality and Dealing with Related Party Transactions and as required under SEBI Circular dated November 22, 2021. The Material Related Party Transactions are also reviewed / monitored on quarterly basis by the Audit Committee of the Company as per Regulation 23 of the Listing Regulations and Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013.

All Related Party Transactions entered during the year were in the ordinary course of business and on arms length basis.

The Company has not entered into Related Party Transactions falling under the purview of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 and therefore, disclosure in Form AOC-2 is not applicable to your Company.

ANNUAL RETURN:

Pursuant to the Provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, Annual

Return of the Company as at March 31, 2024 is hosted on your Companys website at www.mahan.co.in

DISCLOSURE OF ORDERS PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNAL:

No orders have been passed by any Regulator or Court or Tribunal which can have impact on the going concern status and the Companys operations in future.

DISCLOSURE OF VARIOUS COMMITTEES OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS:

The Board Committees play a crucial role in the governance structure of the Company and have been constituted to deal with specific areas/activities as mandated by applicable regulations, which concern the Company and need a closer review. The composition and terms of reference of all the Committees are in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as applicable. During the year, all there commendations made by the respective Committees were accepted by the Board. All observations, recommendations and decisions of the Committees are placed before the Board for information or for approval.

The Company have Audit Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the details of which are furnished in the Report on Corporate Governance that forms part of this Annual Report.

COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the mandatory requirements as stipulated under the SEBI Regulations as and when applicable from time to time. The Company is regular in submitting and complying with all the mandatory and event based disclosures and quarterly compliance report to the stock Exchange as per SEBI Regulations within the prescribed time limit.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY AND SUSTAINABILITY REPORT:

SEBI vide its Notification dated May 05, 2021 had amended Regulation 34 of the Listing

Regulations, wherein SEBI has mandated that Business Responsibility Report ("BRR") shall be discontinued after the Financial Year 2021 22 and thereafter, with effect from the Financial Year 2022 23, the Top 1,000 listed entities based on market capitalization shall submit a Business

Responsibility and Sustainability Report ("BRSR") in the format as specified by SEBI from time to time. As your Company is not covered in the list of 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization, the Business Responsibility Report ("BRR") is not applicable to your Company.

GREEN INITIATIVE:

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has taken a "Green Initiative in the Corporate Governance" by allowing paperless compliances by the Companies and has issued Circulars stating that service of notice/documents including Annual Report can be sent by e-mail to its members.

As a responsible corporate citizen, the Company welcomes and supports the ‘Green Initiative undertaken by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, enabling electronic delivery of documents including the Annual Report, amongst others, to shareholders at their-mail address previously registered with the DPs and RTAs.

Shareholders who have not registered their e-mail addresses so far are requested to do the same. Those holding shares in demat form can register their e-mail address with their concerned DPs. Shareholders who hold shares in physical form are requested to register their e-mail addresses with the RTA.

VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLER BLOWER POLICY:

The Company believes in the conduct of the affairs of its constituents in a fair and transparent manner by adoption of highest standards of professionalism, honesty, integrity and ethical behaviour. Towards this end, and Pursuant to Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 read with Section 177(9) of the Act and as per Regulation 22 of the

SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has implemented ‘Whistle Blower Policy covering Vigil

Mechanism with protective clauses for the Whistle Blowers. The Whistle Blower Policy is disclosed on the Companys website at mahan_int@gmail.com.

The objective of the said policy is to provide a channel to the employees and Directors of the Company and explain them, the detailed process or raising concerns or report any improper activity resulting in violation of Laws, Rules, Regulations or Companys policies, standards, values or code of conduct, insider trading violations etc. by any of the employees, customers, vendors and investors, addressing the concerns and reporting to the Board. The policy allows direct access to the Chairperson of the Audit Committee.

During the financial year ended March 31, 2024, no Whistle Blower complaints were received from the employees and Directors of the Company. Further, no employee or Director was denied access to the Audit Committee or its Chairman.

POLICY OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE:

The Company is an equal opportunity employer and consciously strives to build a work culture that promotes dignity of all employees. Your Company has in place a robust policy on Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. The Internal Committee(IC) has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. It provides a safe haven to all women, including its regular, outsourced employees and visitors.

Disclosures in relation to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 with respect to Financial Year 2023-24 is as under:

a. Number of complaints pending at the beginning of the financial year - Nil b. Number of complaints filed during the financial year - Nil c. Number of complaints disposed of during the financial year Nil d. Number of complaints pending as on end of the financial year Nil

INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

Your Company has distinct and efficient Internal Control System in place. It has a clearly defined organizational structure, manuals and standard operating procedures for its business units and service entities to ensure orderly, ethical and efficient conduct of its business. The ompanys internal control system ensures efficiency, reliability, completeness of accounting records and timely preparation of reliable financial and management information. It also ensures compliance of all applicable laws and Regulations, optimum utilization and safeguard of the ompanys assets.

Your Company has in place adequate internal financial controls which commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. These controls have been assessed during the year under review taking into consideration the essential components of internal controls stated in the Guidance note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Based on the results of such assessments carried out by the management, no reportable or significant deficiencies, no material weakness in the design or operation of any control was observed. Nonetheless, your Company recognizes that any internal control framework, no matter how well designed, has inherent limitations and accordingly, Regular audits and review processes ensure that such systems are re-enforced on an ongoing basis.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY WHICH HAVE OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR OF THE COMPANY TO WHICH FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT:

There are no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the Company have occurred between the end of the financial year to which this financial statements relate and the date of this report.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDER PASSED BY REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS:

No significant and material order was passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

PARTICULARS REGARDING EMPLOYEES:

The Company has no employees, who draws the remunerations in excess of limits specified in Rule 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014. Disclosure pertaining to the remuneration and other details as required under Section 197(12) of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder is enclosed as ‘Annexure D to this report.

STATEMENT REGARDING DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION OF RISK MANAGEMENT:

Risk management is an ongoing process and your Company has established a comprehensive risk management framework with the vision to integrate risk management with its overall strategic and operational practices in line with requirements as specified in SEBI Listing Regulations. The primary objective is to ensure sustainable and stable business growth supported by a structured approach to risk management. The risk management framework includes designing, implementing, monitoring, reviewing and constantly improving the risk management procedures for the organization.

The Company is prone to various risks such as technological risks, strategic risks, operational risks, health, safety and environmental risks, financial risks as well as compliance & control risks. These risks can have a material adverse impact on the implementation of strategy, business performance, results, cash flows and liquidity, stakeholders value and of course on reputation.

COMPLIANCE WITH THE PROVISIONS OF SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company has substantially and materially complied with applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, as amended from time to time.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

Your Company has a rich legacy of ethical governance practices many of which were implemented by the Company, even before they were mandated by law. Your Company is committed to transparency in all its dealings and places high emphasis on business ethics.

A Report on Corporate Governance along with a Certificate from Practising Company Secretary regarding compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule

V of the Listing Regulations forms part of this Annual Report as "Annexure-E".

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS / NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS:

The Members of the Board of the Company are afforded many opportunities to familiarise themselves with the Company, its Management and its operations. The Directors are provided with all the documents to enable them to have a better understanding of the Company, its various operations and the industry in which it operates.

All the Independent Directors of the Company are made aware of their roles and responsibilities at the time of their appointment through a formal letter of appointment, which also stipulates various terms and conditions of their engagement.

Executive Directors and Senior Management provide an overview of the operations and familiarize the new Non-Executive Directors on matters related to the Companys values and commitments. They are also introduced to the organization structure, constitution of various committees, board procedures, risk management strategies, etc.

All the details shall be accessible to all the Directors which, inter alia, contains the following information: ? Roles, responsibilities and liabilities of Independent Directors under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Listing Regulations; ? Annual Reports; ? Code of Conduct for Directors; ? Terms and conditions of appointment of Independent Director;

Pursuant to Regulation 25(7) of the Listing Regulations, the Company imparted various familiarisation programmes for its Directors including periodic review of Investments of the Company, Regulatory updates, Industry Outlook, Business Strategy at the Board Meetings and changes with respect to the Companies Act, Taxation and other matters, Listing Regulations, Framework for Related Party Transactions, etc. at the Audit Committee Meetings. The details as required under Regulations 46 and 62(1A) of the Listing Regulations are available on the website of your Company at mahan_int@gmail.com

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) AND DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL INITIATIVES:

The provisions of section 135(1) of Companies Act 2013 related to Corporate Social Responsibility is not applicable on the company. Therefore the company has not constituted CSR committee.

Further, The Company is not required to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee as it does not fall within purview of Section 135(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 and hence it is not required to formulate policy on corporate social responsibility.

BOARD CONFIRMATION REGARDING INDEPENDENCE OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

All the Independent Directors of the Company have given declaration/disclosures under section 149(7) of the Act and Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations and have confirmed that they fulfill the independence criteria as specified under section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16 of the Listing Regulations and have also confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or maybe reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external in uence.

Further, the Board after taking these declarations / disclosures on record and acknowledging the veracity of the same concluded that the Independent Directors are persons of integrity and possess the relevant expertise and experience to qualify as Independent Directors of the Company and are Independent of the Management.

DETAILS OF APPLICATION PENDING FILED OR PENDING AGAINST INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE:

No Application against the Company has been filed or is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016; hence the requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy code, 2016 during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

THE DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF:

No such instance of One-time settlement or valuation was done while taking or discharging loan from the Banks/Financial Institutions occurred during the year.

GENERAL DISCLOSURES:

During the financial year 2023-24,

? The Company has not issued any shares with differential voting rights; ? There was no revision in the Financial Statements; ? The Company has not issued any Sweat Equity Shares;

? The Company is not having any Employee Stock Option Scheme under Section 62(1) of the Act and SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014.

ENCLOSURES:

The following are the enclosures attached herewith and forms part of the Directors Report:

a. Annexure A: Annual Secretarial Compliance Report; b. Annexure B : Secretarial Auditors Report in Form No. MR-3; c. Annexure C: Management Discussion and Analysis Report (MDAR); d. Annexure D: Details of personnel/particulars of employees; e. Annexure E: Corporate Governance Report f. Annexure F: Certificate of Corporate Governance g. Annexure G: Certificate of Non-Disqualification of Directors h. MD & CFO Certificate

APPRECIATION:

The Board of Directors would like to express their sincere thanks to all the stakeholders viz. customers, members, dealers, vendors, distributors, agents, banks and other business partners for their patronage and trust reposed in Company for past several years and for their support and cooperation extended from time-to-time. The Board also places on record its sincere appreciation for the enthusiastic and hardworking employees of the Company who dedicatedly work round the year and without which it would not have been possible to achieve the all-round progress and growth of Company.