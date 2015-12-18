iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahavir Impex Ltd Balance Sheet

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Impex Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.36

-0.11

0.08

0.06

Net Worth

9.36

8.89

9.08

9.06

Minority Interest

Debt

0

38.24

44.04

48.23

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

9.36

47.13

53.12

57.29

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.02

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.75

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

5.4

46.94

52.9

55.76

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

2.35

3.64

5.23

Debtor Days

0

0

17,310.97

Other Current Assets

5.4

64.92

82.09

68.04

Sundry Creditors

0

-20.32

-32.82

-17.51

Creditor Days

0

0

1,56,084.11

Other Current Liabilities

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Cash

0.21

0.17

0.21

1.51

Total Assets

9.37

47.12

53.12

57.29

Mahavir Impex Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahavir Impex Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.