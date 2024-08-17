SectorTrading
Open₹1.05
Prev. Close₹1.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.05
Day's Low₹1.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹5.06
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.89
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.36
-0.11
0.08
0.06
Net Worth
9.36
8.89
9.08
9.06
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.19
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
-0.01
Working capital
18.02
11.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
Op profit growth
-87.47
-561.46
EBIT growth
-87.83
-669
Net profit growth
-87.81
-926.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Ramanlal Nagjibhai Trivedi
Director
Vipul Trivedi
Director
Anand Jivanlal Pardeshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mahavir Impex Ltd is engaged in the business of commercial trading, import and export. The trading industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility.The export & import industry to which the Company belongs is high capital investment sector. This sector is having big players in the manufacturing and trading activities. Presently this sector is very volatile and needed experienced management to cope up with the increasing competition. This sector has good business opportunity looking to increasing demand from infrastructure sector. The present management of the Company is having required level of skill. This sector has developed good opportunity and competition due to globalization. This sector is dominated by big players and requires huge investment to compete in highly volatile market. The management is also looking to restructure the capital base of the Company.
