Mahavir Impex Ltd Share Price

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Mahavir Impex Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

1.05

Prev. Close

1.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.05

Day's Low

1.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

5.06

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.89

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mahavir Impex Ltd Corporate Action

Mahavir Impex Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahavir Impex Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:43 AM
Dec-2015Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.94%

Non-Promoter- 88.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 88.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahavir Impex Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.36

-0.11

0.08

0.06

Net Worth

9.36

8.89

9.08

9.06

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

0.07

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.02

-0.19

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

-0.01

Working capital

18.02

11.17

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

Op profit growth

-87.47

-561.46

EBIT growth

-87.83

-669

Net profit growth

-87.81

-926.21

No Record Found

Mahavir Impex Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahavir Impex Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Ramanlal Nagjibhai Trivedi

Director

Vipul Trivedi

Director

Anand Jivanlal Pardeshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahavir Impex Ltd

Summary

Mahavir Impex Ltd is engaged in the business of commercial trading, import and export. The trading industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility.The export & import industry to which the Company belongs is high capital investment sector. This sector is having big players in the manufacturing and trading activities. Presently this sector is very volatile and needed experienced management to cope up with the increasing competition. This sector has good business opportunity looking to increasing demand from infrastructure sector. The present management of the Company is having required level of skill. This sector has developed good opportunity and competition due to globalization. This sector is dominated by big players and requires huge investment to compete in highly volatile market. The management is also looking to restructure the capital base of the Company.
