|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
0
0
0.07
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
12.76
Other costs
-0.01
-0.18
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
33.31
Operating profit
-0.02
-0.19
0.04
OPM
0
0
53.91
Depreciation
0
0
0
Interest expense
-6.3
0
-7.67
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.02
-0.19
0.03
Taxes
0
0
-0.01
Tax rate
0
0
-30.9
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.02
-0.19
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.02
-0.19
0.02
yoy growth (%)
-87.81
-926.21
NPM
0
0
30.33
