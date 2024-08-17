iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahavir Impex Ltd Company Summary

1.05
(0.00%)
Dec 18, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Mahavir Impex Ltd Summary

Mahavir Impex Ltd is engaged in the business of commercial trading, import and export. The trading industry in which the Company is dealing is recently having trends of volatility.The export & import industry to which the Company belongs is high capital investment sector. This sector is having big players in the manufacturing and trading activities. Presently this sector is very volatile and needed experienced management to cope up with the increasing competition. This sector has good business opportunity looking to increasing demand from infrastructure sector. The present management of the Company is having required level of skill. This sector has developed good opportunity and competition due to globalization. This sector is dominated by big players and requires huge investment to compete in highly volatile market. The management is also looking to restructure the capital base of the Company.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.