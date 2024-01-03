Mahendra Realtors & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
1.24
1.24
1.24
1.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
43.2
39.16
31.78
24.62
Net Worth
44.44
40.4
33.02
25.86
Minority Interest
Debt
32.47
34.54
17.5
23.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
76.91
74.94
50.52
48.88
Fixed Assets
2.46
2.63
3.21
3.46
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.81
0.28
0.81
3.25
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.1
0.36
0.2
0.18
Networking Capital
13.48
30.82
9.92
13.99
Inventories
2.27
10.06
8.91
5.27
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
13.1
15.61
12.55
21.32
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
19.41
24.4
22.84
23.41
Sundry Creditors
-4.4
-5.37
-22.89
-26.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-16.9
-13.88
-11.48
-9.62
Cash
57.06
40.85
36.35
28
Total Assets
76.91
74.94
50.5
48.88
