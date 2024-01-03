Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
353.75
|182.35
|7,543.92
|-33.82
|0.58
|25.53
|143.05
Kalpataru Ltd
KALPATARU
361.2
|319.65
|7,437.61
|16.27
|0
|67.72
|202.29
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
168.75
|41.56
|6,493.82
|39.16
|0.52
|130.81
|43.76
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
709.5
|125.8
|2,812.59
|0.19
|0
|512.76
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
70.63
|68.57
|1,592.28
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
