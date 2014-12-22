iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

180.65
(-1.63%)
Dec 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.94

1.98

3.74

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.72

-1.45

-1.06

Tax paid

0.07

-0.03

-0.75

-1.31

Working capital

1.58

-1.77

0.56

Other operating items

Operating

-0.62

-4.47

0.33

Capital expenditure

1.21

0.71

2.65

Free cash flow

0.58

-3.76

2.98

Equity raised

20.45

22.39

24.18

Investing

0

0

0

Financing

10.57

3.81

2.89

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.88

Net in cash

31.6

22.44

30.06

