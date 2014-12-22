Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.94
1.98
3.74
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.72
-1.45
-1.06
Tax paid
0.07
-0.03
-0.75
-1.31
Working capital
1.58
-1.77
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
-0.62
-4.47
0.33
Capital expenditure
1.21
0.71
2.65
Free cash flow
0.58
-3.76
2.98
Equity raised
20.45
22.39
24.18
Investing
0
0
0
Financing
10.57
3.81
2.89
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.88
Net in cash
31.6
22.44
30.06
