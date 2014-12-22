Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
66.04
50.34
56.23
52.34
yoy growth (%)
31.18
-10.48
7.44
Raw materials
-47.01
-33.43
-37.76
-35.02
As % of sales
71.18
66.42
67.15
66.91
Employee costs
-5.49
-4.96
-5.61
-4.62
As % of sales
8.32
9.87
9.98
8.83
Other costs
-11.09
-10.09
-8.91
-7.61
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.79
20.05
15.85
14.55
Operating profit
2.43
1.83
3.94
5.07
OPM
3.68
3.65
7.01
9.69
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.72
-1.45
-1.06
Interest expense
-1.02
-1.12
-0.98
-0.86
Other income
0.37
0.06
0.47
0.6
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.94
1.98
3.74
Taxes
0.07
-0.03
-0.75
-1.31
Tax rate
-28
3.16
-37.97
-35.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.17
-0.97
1.23
2.43
Exceptional items
0.96
0
-2.14
0
Net profit
0.78
-0.97
-0.9
2.43
yoy growth (%)
-179.9
7.62
-137.36
NPM
1.18
-1.94
-1.61
4.64
