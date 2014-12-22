iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Profit & Loss Statement

180.65
(-1.63%)
Dec 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

66.04

50.34

56.23

52.34

yoy growth (%)

31.18

-10.48

7.44

Raw materials

-47.01

-33.43

-37.76

-35.02

As % of sales

71.18

66.42

67.15

66.91

Employee costs

-5.49

-4.96

-5.61

-4.62

As % of sales

8.32

9.87

9.98

8.83

Other costs

-11.09

-10.09

-8.91

-7.61

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.79

20.05

15.85

14.55

Operating profit

2.43

1.83

3.94

5.07

OPM

3.68

3.65

7.01

9.69

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.72

-1.45

-1.06

Interest expense

-1.02

-1.12

-0.98

-0.86

Other income

0.37

0.06

0.47

0.6

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.94

1.98

3.74

Taxes

0.07

-0.03

-0.75

-1.31

Tax rate

-28

3.16

-37.97

-35.08

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.17

-0.97

1.23

2.43

Exceptional items

0.96

0

-2.14

0

Net profit

0.78

-0.97

-0.9

2.43

yoy growth (%)

-179.9

7.62

-137.36

NPM

1.18

-1.94

-1.61

4.64

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.