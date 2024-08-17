iifl-logo-icon 1
Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Share Price

180.65
(-1.63%)
Dec 22, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Auto Ancillaries

Open

184.95

Prev. Close

183.65

Turnover(Lac.)

2.74

Day's High

185

Day's Low

179.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

33.96

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.67

P/E

210.06

EPS

0.86

Divi. Yield

0

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Corporate Action

Mahindra Composites Ltd(Merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

Mahindra Composites Ltd(Merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:53 AM
Sep-2014Jun-2014Mar-2014Dec-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.74%

Foreign: 61.73%

Indian: 9.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.08%

Institutions: 0.08%

Non-Institutions: 28.75%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

4.42

4.41

4.41

4.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

11.01

10.22

11.2

12.07

Net Worth

15.43

14.63

15.61

16.47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

66.04

50.34

56.23

52.34

yoy growth (%)

31.18

-10.48

7.44

Raw materials

-47.01

-33.43

-37.76

-35.02

As % of sales

71.18

66.42

67.15

66.91

Employee costs

-5.49

-4.96

-5.61

-4.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-0.24

-0.94

1.98

3.74

Depreciation

-2.02

-1.72

-1.45

-1.06

Tax paid

0.07

-0.03

-0.75

-1.31

Working capital

1.58

-1.77

0.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

31.18

-10.48

7.44

Op profit growth

32.37

-53.38

-22.24

EBIT growth

341.28

-94.08

-35.64

Net profit growth

-179.9

7.62

-137.36

Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd

MOTHERSON

160.05

85.131,12,615.9642.010.482,488.452.66

Bosch Ltd

BOSCHLTD

34,240.25

50.421,00,986.96535.91.14,394.34,318.82

Uno Minda Ltd

UNOMINDA

1,067.8

91.1161,309.22275.560.192,69371.54

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd

SONACOMS

591.25

67.1136,742.65132.30.49839.882.95

Exide Industries Ltd

EXIDEIND

424.85

32.7836,112.25297.770.474,267.3167.01

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman

Hemant Luthra

Director

B M Kataria

Director

Dhananjay Mungale

Additional Director

Romesh Kaul

Additional Director

Antonio Pradera Jauregui

Additional Director

Jose Ramon Berecibar Mutiozabal

Additional Director

Jose Sabino Velasco Ibanez

Additional Director

Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran

Additional Director

Pedro Jesus Echegaray Larrea

Director

R R Krishnan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged

Summary

Mahindra Composites Limited is a manufacturer of engineering plastics with wide applications in the automobile and electrical industries, the Defence, etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Raigad and Pune in Maharashtra.Mahindra Composites Ltd, formerly Siro Plast Ltd was established in the year 1982 with technical collaboration with Menzolit, Germany. The company set up a plant at Sale, Raigad district, Maharashtra, to manufacture 1200 TPA of sheet moulding compounds (SMCs), 400 TPA of dough moulding compound (DMC) and 1000 TPA of moulded components using SMC and DMC. Since then, the company has come a long way.In April 1989, the company commenced commercial production. In November 1989, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance their project. In May 1995, the company came out with a rights issue for acquiring additional capacities and for installing mould heating / handling system along with the testing and quality control equipment.During 2000-2001 the company successfully developed injection-moulding grades of DMC with low rejection rate in moulding and improved surface finish of moulded components.During the year 2003-2004, the company got breakthrough in switchgear industry by establishing technology of manufacturing halogen-free components and in the same year the company acquired land and building on lease at Pimpri, Pune. During the year 2004-2005, the company commissioned their second plant at Pimpri, Pune. During the ye
