SectorAuto Ancillaries
Open₹184.95
Prev. Close₹183.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.74
Day's High₹185
Day's Low₹179.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹33.96
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.67
P/E210.06
EPS0.86
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
4.42
4.41
4.41
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
11.01
10.22
11.2
12.07
Net Worth
15.43
14.63
15.61
16.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
66.04
50.34
56.23
52.34
yoy growth (%)
31.18
-10.48
7.44
Raw materials
-47.01
-33.43
-37.76
-35.02
As % of sales
71.18
66.42
67.15
66.91
Employee costs
-5.49
-4.96
-5.61
-4.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-0.24
-0.94
1.98
3.74
Depreciation
-2.02
-1.72
-1.45
-1.06
Tax paid
0.07
-0.03
-0.75
-1.31
Working capital
1.58
-1.77
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
31.18
-10.48
7.44
Op profit growth
32.37
-53.38
-22.24
EBIT growth
341.28
-94.08
-35.64
Net profit growth
-179.9
7.62
-137.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
MOTHERSON
160.05
|85.13
|1,12,615.9
|642.01
|0.48
|2,488.4
|52.66
Bosch Ltd
BOSCHLTD
34,240.25
|50.42
|1,00,986.96
|535.9
|1.1
|4,394.3
|4,318.82
Uno Minda Ltd
UNOMINDA
1,067.8
|91.11
|61,309.22
|275.56
|0.19
|2,693
|71.54
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
SONACOMS
591.25
|67.11
|36,742.65
|132.3
|0.49
|839.8
|82.95
Exide Industries Ltd
EXIDEIND
424.85
|32.78
|36,112.25
|297.77
|0.47
|4,267.3
|167.01
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman
Hemant Luthra
Director
B M Kataria
Director
Dhananjay Mungale
Additional Director
Romesh Kaul
Additional Director
Antonio Pradera Jauregui
Additional Director
Jose Ramon Berecibar Mutiozabal
Additional Director
Jose Sabino Velasco Ibanez
Additional Director
Jesus Maria Herrera Barandiaran
Additional Director
Pedro Jesus Echegaray Larrea
Director
R R Krishnan
Reports by Mahindra Composites Ltd Merged
Summary
Mahindra Composites Limited is a manufacturer of engineering plastics with wide applications in the automobile and electrical industries, the Defence, etc. The company is having their manufacturing facilities located at Raigad and Pune in Maharashtra.Mahindra Composites Ltd, formerly Siro Plast Ltd was established in the year 1982 with technical collaboration with Menzolit, Germany. The company set up a plant at Sale, Raigad district, Maharashtra, to manufacture 1200 TPA of sheet moulding compounds (SMCs), 400 TPA of dough moulding compound (DMC) and 1000 TPA of moulded components using SMC and DMC. Since then, the company has come a long way.In April 1989, the company commenced commercial production. In November 1989, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance their project. In May 1995, the company came out with a rights issue for acquiring additional capacities and for installing mould heating / handling system along with the testing and quality control equipment.During 2000-2001 the company successfully developed injection-moulding grades of DMC with low rejection rate in moulding and improved surface finish of moulded components.During the year 2003-2004, the company got breakthrough in switchgear industry by establishing technology of manufacturing halogen-free components and in the same year the company acquired land and building on lease at Pimpri, Pune. During the year 2004-2005, the company commissioned their second plant at Pimpri, Pune. During the ye
Read More
