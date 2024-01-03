Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.43
1.93
1.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
3.9
1.83
Net Worth
14.85
5.83
3.76
Minority Interest
Debt
30.29
19.59
8.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.26
0.26
0.18
Total Liabilities
45.4
25.68
12.92
Fixed Assets
10.6
7.34
6.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.06
0.04
0.02
Networking Capital
34.42
15.72
5.92
Inventories
28.86
17.82
4.79
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.41
6.13
6.35
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
10.17
5.07
3.18
Sundry Creditors
-10.21
-8.01
-5.51
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-5.81
-5.29
-2.89
Cash
0.31
2.58
0.25
Total Assets
45.39
25.68
12.92
