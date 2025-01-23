iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

No Records Found

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

26 Jan, 2025|09:06 AM
No Record Found
Share Price

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

2.43

1.93

1.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

12.42

3.9

1.83

Net Worth

14.85

5.83

3.76

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Industries Ltd

SUPREMEIND

3,803.25

53.0950,421.41179.640.762,509.88367.73

Astral Ltd

ASTRAL

1,469.4

72.5440,162.24122.30.251,230.1123.57

Finolex Industries Ltd

FINPIPE

209.35

27.2213,088.9651.441.18828.43108.07

Safari Industries (India) Ltd

SAFARI

2,352.95

85.8311,416.3521.820.17457.32173.6

Time Technoplast Ltd

TIMETECHNO

385.25

48.889,072.6248.710.05714.9679.71

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rohit Malpani

Whole-time Director

Mohit Malpani

Whole Time Director & CFO

Harsh Malpani

Non Executive Director

Sonal Malpani

Independent Director

Neha Somani

Independent Director

Ashesh Agnihotri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hariom Patidar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd share price today?

The Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.

What is the Market Cap of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

QUICKLINKS FOR Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.