Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
2.43
1.93
1.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
12.42
3.9
1.83
Net Worth
14.85
5.83
3.76
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Industries Ltd
SUPREMEIND
3,803.25
|53.09
|50,421.41
|179.64
|0.76
|2,509.88
|367.73
Astral Ltd
ASTRAL
1,469.4
|72.54
|40,162.24
|122.3
|0.25
|1,230.1
|123.57
Finolex Industries Ltd
FINPIPE
209.35
|27.22
|13,088.96
|51.44
|1.18
|828.43
|108.07
Safari Industries (India) Ltd
SAFARI
2,352.95
|85.83
|11,416.35
|21.82
|0.17
|457.32
|173.6
Time Technoplast Ltd
TIMETECHNO
385.25
|48.88
|9,072.62
|48.71
|0.05
|714.96
|79.71
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rohit Malpani
Whole-time Director
Mohit Malpani
Whole Time Director & CFO
Harsh Malpani
Non Executive Director
Sonal Malpani
Independent Director
Neha Somani
Independent Director
Ashesh Agnihotri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hariom Patidar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 26 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 26 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 26 Jan ‘25
Malpani Pipes & Fittings Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.