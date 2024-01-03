Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20.5
20.5
14.5
14.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
94.49
73.47
38.57
32.49
Net Worth
114.99
93.97
53.07
46.99
Minority Interest
Debt
92.12
96.64
83.3
106.2
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.21
0.36
0
0.05
Total Liabilities
207.32
190.97
136.37
153.24
Fixed Assets
41.38
33.92
31.36
30.41
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.49
1.89
0.41
0
Networking Capital
156.4
154.45
89.62
122.79
Inventories
82.91
81.88
64.98
63.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
88.35
87.44
67.13
67.36
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
24.58
15.78
8.52
23.86
Sundry Creditors
-26.48
-20.08
-40.24
-28.35
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-12.96
-10.57
-10.77
-3.8
Cash
7.04
0.71
14.98
0.04
Total Assets
207.31
190.97
136.37
153.24
