Mangalam Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.05
(-4.93%)
Jul 31, 2013

Mangalam Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.77

1.74

1.34

1.14

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.99

-1.06

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.56

-0.42

-0.39

Working capital

5.13

-0.39

-0.28

2.33

Other operating items

Operating

5.25

-0.2

-0.43

2.05

Capital expenditure

1.94

0.27

0.28

-0.1

Free cash flow

7.19

0.06

-0.14

1.95

Equity raised

23.09

20.74

18.95

17.48

Investing

-0.32

-0.27

0

0

Financing

5.8

-2.33

-0.2

2.52

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

35.77

18.21

18.6

21.96

