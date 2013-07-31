Mangalam Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.77
1.74
1.34
1.14
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.99
-1.06
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.62
-0.56
-0.42
-0.39
Working capital
5.13
-0.39
-0.28
2.33
Other operating items
Operating
5.25
-0.2
-0.43
2.05
Capital expenditure
1.94
0.27
0.28
-0.1
Free cash flow
7.19
0.06
-0.14
1.95
Equity raised
23.09
20.74
18.95
17.48
Investing
-0.32
-0.27
0
0
Financing
5.8
-2.33
-0.2
2.52
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
35.77
18.21
18.6
21.96
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.