SectorTextiles
Open₹52.05
Prev. Close₹54.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.05
Day's High₹52.05
Day's Low₹52.05
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹240.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.19
P/E0.87
EPS59.51
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3,10,660
3,10,660
3.11
3.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
71,82,580
53,31,900
34.25
23.27
Net Worth
74,93,240
56,42,560
37.36
26.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
60.05
65.48
68.43
61.73
yoy growth (%)
-8.29
-4.31
10.86
42
Raw materials
-27.2
-34.09
-36.45
-34.3
As % of sales
45.29
52.06
53.26
55.57
Employee costs
-5.24
-4.66
-4.21
-3.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
1.77
1.74
1.34
1.14
Depreciation
-1.02
-0.99
-1.06
-1.02
Tax paid
-0.62
-0.56
-0.42
-0.39
Working capital
5.13
-0.39
-0.28
2.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-8.29
-4.31
10.86
42
Op profit growth
0.96
-3.38
9.61
31.02
EBIT growth
3.78
3.62
8.41
43.83
Net profit growth
-2.77
30.06
20.75
31.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
VINOD AHUJA
Whole-time Director
SHARAT JAIN
Whole-time Director
RAMAKANTH SHIVASAMB HEGDE
Company Secretary
AJAY KUMAR
Reports by Mangalam Ventures Ltd
Summary
Mangalam Ventures Limited primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. It provides cotton knitted fabrics, cotton knitted grey/dyed fabrics, and knitwear garments. The company also exports its products. In addition, it engages in e-content development business. The company was formerly known as Sonia Textiles Limited. Mangalam Ventures Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Mangalam Ventures incorporated in 1993 as Sonia Textiles Limited. The company is promoted by Sharat Jain. The company started with an objective to manufacture grey knitted fabrics and knitwear garments such as single jersey, double jersey, interlock and rib fabrics in the first phase and eventually undertake backward and forward integration.The company was converted into public limited company on August 9, 1994. In 1996, company started its own dyeing and finishing line. In February 2007, the company changed its name to present one. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Faridabad in Haryana.The company has an installed production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted fabrics, 1,800 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted dyed fabrics and 1,350,000 pieces per annum of knitwear garments.
