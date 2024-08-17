iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mangalam Ventures Ltd Share Price

52.05
(-4.93%)
Jul 31, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Mangalam Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

52.05

Prev. Close

54.75

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

52.05

Day's Low

52.05

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

240.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.19

P/E

0.87

EPS

59.51

Divi. Yield

0

Mangalam Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Mangalam Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mangalam Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:31 AM
Jun-2013Mar-2013Dec-2012Sep-2012
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 92.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 92.38%

Non-Promoter- 7.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 7.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mangalam Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3,10,660

3,10,660

3.11

3.11

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

71,82,580

53,31,900

34.25

23.27

Net Worth

74,93,240

56,42,560

37.36

26.38

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

60.05

65.48

68.43

61.73

yoy growth (%)

-8.29

-4.31

10.86

42

Raw materials

-27.2

-34.09

-36.45

-34.3

As % of sales

45.29

52.06

53.26

55.57

Employee costs

-5.24

-4.66

-4.21

-3.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

1.77

1.74

1.34

1.14

Depreciation

-1.02

-0.99

-1.06

-1.02

Tax paid

-0.62

-0.56

-0.42

-0.39

Working capital

5.13

-0.39

-0.28

2.33

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-8.29

-4.31

10.86

42

Op profit growth

0.96

-3.38

9.61

31.02

EBIT growth

3.78

3.62

8.41

43.83

Net profit growth

-2.77

30.06

20.75

31.66

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mangalam Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mangalam Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

VINOD AHUJA

Whole-time Director

SHARAT JAIN

Whole-time Director

RAMAKANTH SHIVASAMB HEGDE

Company Secretary

AJAY KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mangalam Ventures Ltd

Summary

Mangalam Ventures Limited primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of readymade garments in India. It provides cotton knitted fabrics, cotton knitted grey/dyed fabrics, and knitwear garments. The company also exports its products. In addition, it engages in e-content development business. The company was formerly known as Sonia Textiles Limited. Mangalam Ventures Limited is based in Mumbai, India.Mangalam Ventures incorporated in 1993 as Sonia Textiles Limited. The company is promoted by Sharat Jain. The company started with an objective to manufacture grey knitted fabrics and knitwear garments such as single jersey, double jersey, interlock and rib fabrics in the first phase and eventually undertake backward and forward integration.The company was converted into public limited company on August 9, 1994. In 1996, company started its own dyeing and finishing line. In February 2007, the company changed its name to present one. The companys manufacturing facility is located at Faridabad in Haryana.The company has an installed production capacity of 1,500 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted fabrics, 1,800 tonnes per annum of cotton knitted dyed fabrics and 1,350,000 pieces per annum of knitwear garments.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Mangalam Ventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.